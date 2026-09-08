BJP gears up for commemorating Modi’s 25 years of public life

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 7: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Pahari District organised a workshop under the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' to commemorate 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public life dedicated to Seva, Sushasan and Garib Kalyan.

The workshop was addressed by BJP Jammu & Kashmir General Secretary and former Deputy Mayor of Jammu, Baldev Singh Billawaria who highlighted Prime Minister Modi's journey of 25 years of dedicated public service, good governance and welfare-oriented initiatives aimed at empowering the poor and strengthening the nation.

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The workshop was also addressed by MLA Darshan Kumar, BJP Pahari District President Gopal Krishan, and former DDC Chairman Col Mahan Singh.

Addressing the workshop, Baldev Singh Billawaria said that from serving as the Chief Minister of Gujarat to becoming the Prime Minister of the country, Modi has discharged every responsibility with a spirit of dedicated service to the nation and provided India with a new direction towards development, self-reliance and global leadership.

He informed that the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' will be organised across the country from September 17 to October 17, with the objective of taking the inspiring journey of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25 years of public service, his commitment to good governance and nation-building to every section of society.

Calling upon BJP workers to make the campaign a mass movement, Billawaria said that the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' should not remain confined to organisational programmes alone. Workers should reach out to every section of society and create awareness about Prime Minister Modi's journey of service, welfare initiatives and the transformative work undertaken under his leadership.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Darshan Kumar said that the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' will serve as an important platform to connect the people with Prime Minister Modi's 25-year journey of service and to further strengthen the resolve of building a Viksit Bharat.

BJP Pahari District President Gopal Krishan called upon party workers to work with complete dedication to make the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' successful and take the achievements of the Modi government and its various public welfare schemes to the people.