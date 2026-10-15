BJP gaining ideological ground in Kashmir to contest next poll with full strength: Poonia

Party to emerge alternative in J&K: Dr Jitendra

Avtar Bhat

JAMMU, Oct 14: Buoyed by emergence of a favourable political atmosphere in Kashmir as party is gaining a comfortable ground on the ideological front, BJP today expressed confidence of contesting the next elections in J&K with full strength.

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The party was committed to strengthening its organisational base across the Union Territory of J&K, BJP national general secretary and newly appointed in charge of the party for J&K and Punjab, Satish Poonia told reporters on the sidelines of a party programme here on Wednesday.

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Poonia, who reached here on two days maiden tour after taking over Prabhari of the UT this morning to hold various organizational meetings, said: “The BJP is getting strengthened at grassroots level in the UT and he is confident to overcome all challenges to get a good mandate in coming elections''.

"Today, Kashmir is the same place where the Tricolour is hoisted with great dignity and respect by lakhs of people. The people of Kashmir have ideologically adopted the BJP," he told reporters.

Commenting on the political situation in Jammu and Kashmir, he said the functioning of the Omar Abdullah-led Government was before the people.

"As far as the Omar Abdullah Government is concerned, the way it is functioning is before the people of Kashmir. I am fully confident that in the coming period, the BJP will contest elections here with full strength, and the people will fully support the party," he said.

Poonia highlighted the development initiatives, including infrastructure projects and welfare schemes in Jammu and Kashmir, and said the BJP was committed to strengthening its organisational base across Jammu and Kashmir.

"Today, bridges, including the Chenab bridge, are being built in Jammu & Kashmir. The people are receiving various facilities, from Ayushman Bharat and housing to Ujjwala and many other schemes. This is the same Kashmir where the Tricolour is now hoisted at Lal Chowk with dignity and respect," he said.

Poonia also criticised the Congress and other opposition parties, alleging that their negative statements reflect their frustration over the work undertaken by the Modi Government during the past 12 years.

"The way Narendra Modi has worked to bring about social and behavioural change during the past 12 years, his vision is not merely a slogan. 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' has made a major contribution to the country's progress, development and self-respect," the Rajya Sabha member said.

He added that the Prime Minister's vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' had strengthened the idea of national unity by bringing people together across regions.

He further alleged that the Opposition, particularly the Congress, has been rejected by the people because of its policies and conduct.

On ‘Vote Chori' allegations made by Congress and INDIA bloc against BJP, he said “People have stopped voting vote chors and this is the reason that after being rejected by the people of India they (Congress and INDIA bloc) are now crying Vote Chori''.“They won Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu and there was no Vote Chori,'' he said, adding ``BJP is not vote Chor but it wins hearts of people.''

Accusing Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi of creating fake narratives, Poonia said ``He has made social media as a tool for this false propaganda,. Their agenda is only to oppose the BJP's policies and programmes,'' he added.

“During their visit abroad they oppose BJP and Narendra Modi Government but people know BJP's politics and they will not get mislead by their false narrative,'' he said.

Speaking about his responsibilities in Jammu and Kashmir, Poonia said he would work in coordination with the local leadership to strengthen the party organisation and address public concerns.

"It is my good fortune that, ideologically and politically, I belong to the party, and for this reason, the party has assigned me responsibility for Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. I will try to work as a good colleague here and help strengthen the party organisation in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

He said the party would raise public issues both inside the Assembly and on the streets while implementing campaigns assigned by the national leadership.

"Today is my first day. I will get acquainted with everyone, seek their views and opinions, and work according to the directions of the local unit," Poonia said.

Addressing the party office bearers meeting earlier, he said BJP is a party which is wedded to national cause as its ideology is based on nationalism. He said party activists are ready to sacrifice everything for the nation.

He said the party's graph in Kashmir has increased and the developmental programmes especially construction of highways for better connectivity started during the time of former PM, Atal Behari Vajpayee were being furthered by PM, Narendra Modi.

Addressing the meeting, Union Minister, Dr Jitendra Singh said there is a change of heart in Kashmir and people want alternative now. “I hope under the able leadership of Satish Poonia, the BJP will emerge as an alternative to dynastic politics in Kashmir''.

Dr Jitendra Singh said the Congress party is not in a position to provide an alternative and people are looking towards BJP. “It is up to BJP to avail this opportunity to its advantage,'' Dr Jitendra Singh added.

“In Kashmir, the people's yearning for political alternative has started now and onus lies on BJP to emerge as an alternative to form the Government,'' Dr Jitendra Singh said.

He said BJP has carefully chosen the Prabharis for J&K from very beginning. All the Prabharis appointed by the Sangathan for J&K right from 1947 were the political stalwarts. They included Kedar Nath Sawhney, Balraj Madhok, Arun Jaitely who later became Governors or Union Ministers. He said PM, Narendra Modi who was the national general secretary of the party in 1995 was also made in charge of Punjab, HP and J&K. Manohar Lal Khattar was also in charge of J&K who later became the Chief Minister of Haryana.

Party president and Member Rajya Sabha, Sat Sharma in his address warned that BJP will not allow designs of Congress and other Opposition parties to succeed. He highlighted the one month long party's programme held in connection with PM's birthday and 25 years as head of Government.

He said these programmes were organized in all 27 BJP districts. Sat said in over 4000 booths Mann Ki Baat Programme of PM is being watched in the UT.

He also highlighted the Modi Government's various achievements and development scenario in J&K. There is a sea change in J&K with construction of national corridors, flyovers, bridges, tunnels, two AIIMS, seven medical colleges, boosting railway and taking train to Kashmir etc. He said that INDIA bloc was making a misleading propaganda and asserted that Congress negative politics will prove counterproductive to the party.

Leader of Opposition, Sunil Sharma highlighted the growth of BJP and increasing public support to the party. He in this regard highlighted the party's September 2 protest in Kashmir as an indication of changing political scenario in the Valley.

Former Dy CM, Dr Nirmal Singh expressed confidence that Poonia's extensive organizational experience would strength the party in J&K. Party MP Rajya Sabha, Gulam Ali Khatana and former President, Ravinder Raina also spoke on the occasion. The proceedings were conducted by party general secretary, Gopal Mahajan.