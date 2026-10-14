BJP Gaining Ideological Ground In Kashmir, Says Party In-Charge Satish Punia

Jammu, Oct 14: The BJP on Wednesday said a favourable political atmosphere is emerging for it in Kashmir as it is gaining a comfortable ground on the ideological front and expressed confidence of contesting the next elections in Jammu and Kashmir with full strength.

BJP national general secretary Satish Punia, who is here to chair a meeting of the party leadership in Jammu after being named in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir, said the party was committed to strengthening its organisational base across the Union territory.

"Today, Kashmir is the same place where the tricolour is hoisted with great dignity and respect by lakhs of people. The people of Kashmir have ideologically adopted the BJP," he told reporters.

Advertisement

Commenting on the political situation in Jammu and Kashmir, he said the functioning of the Omar Abdullah-led government was before the people.

"As far as the Omar Abdullah government is concerned, the way it is functioning is before the people of Kashmir. I am fully confident that in the coming period, the BJP will contest elections here with full strength, and the people will fully support the party," he said.

Punia highlighted the development initiatives, including infrastructure projects and welfare schemes in Jammu and Kashmir, and said the BJP was committed to strengthening its organisational base across Jammu and Kashmir.

"Today, bridges, including the Chenab bridge, are being built in Kashmir. The people are receiving various facilities, from Ayushman Bharat and housing to Ujjwala and many other schemes. This is the same Kashmir where the tricolour is now hoisted at Lal Chowk with dignity and respect," he said.

Punia also criticised the Congress and other opposition parties, alleging that their negative statements reflect their frustration over the work undertaken by the Modi government during the past 12 years.

"The way Modi ji has worked to bring about social and behavioural change during the past 12 years, his vision is not merely a slogan. 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' has made a major contribution to the country's progress, development and self-respect," the Rajya Sabha member said.

He added that the prime minister's vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' had strengthened the idea of national unity by bringing people together across regions.

He further alleged that the Opposition, particularly the Congress, has been rejected by the people because of its policies and conduct.

Speaking about his responsibilities in Jammu and Kashmir, Punia said he would work in coordination with the local leadership to strengthen the party organisation and address public concerns.

"It is my good fortune that, ideologically and politically, I belong to the party, and for this reason, the party has assigned me responsibility for Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. I will try to work as a good colleague here and help strengthen the party organisation in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

He said the party would raise public issues both inside the Assembly and on the streets while implementing campaigns assigned by the national leadership.

"Today is my first day. I will get acquainted with everyone, seek their views and opinions, and work according to the directions of the local unit," Punia said.