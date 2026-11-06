BJP firm on removing infiltrators from electoral rolls: Shah

‘Rahul spreading anarchy in country’

KARNAL, Nov 5:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that Rahul Gandhi has turned creating ruckus in Parliament and resorting to boycotts into a Congress culture.

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He also said that it is the BJP's resolve to identify and remove infiltrators from electoral rolls, unlike the INDIA bloc that seeks to protect infiltrators.

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Addressing a public rally after leading the BJP's 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' march from Sector 12 to the Dayanand Chowk here, Shah also accused the former Congress chief of spreading anarchy in the country.

Terming Parliament the supreme place for debate in a democracy, Shah said, "Rahul, you don't allow Parliament to run, you dont discuss issues… You have turned creating ruckus and resorting to boycotts into a Congress culture.

"Do you think our 80-year-old democracy will fall for your tricks? Rahul ji, we are people of the streets, take note of what I'm saying. The BJP will give you a fitting reply - in Parliament, in Vidhan Sabha, in villages, anywhere."

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Union minister and Karnal MP Manohar Lal, state BJP chief Archana Gupta, the party's Haryana in-charge Smriti Irani and several state ministers joined Shah for the 'Loktantra Bachao' march, along with hundreds of party supporters.

Shah also reiterated his proposal to convene a special session of Parliament to discuss the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

"If you want a responsible discussion, let's debate inside Parliament. It is the BJP's resolve to identify and remove infiltrators from electoral rolls, unlike the INDIA bloc that seeks to protect infiltrators," Shah alleged.

Targeting the INDIA bloc, Shah said its November 1 rally was not a "Vote Bachao" campaign but a "Ghuspetiya Bachao" rally.

"Modi has a firm resolve for infiltrators - detect, delete and deport, meaning identify them, cleanse the electoral rolls, and expel them from the country," Shah said.

The home minister also sought details of Rahul Gandhi's foreign visits, saying, "You're the leader of opposition (in Lok Sabha), people have a right to know."

On Tuesday, Shah had said the government is willing to convene a special session of Parliament to hold discussions on SIR and dared the opposition to join the debate.

The home minister said the 'Loktantra Bachao' campaign has been drawing huge crowds and public support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The success of the rally across 600 districts is a befitting reply to Rahul Gandhi," he said.

Sharpening his attack, Shah said, "Congress has been losing elections repeatedly under Rahul Gandhi since 2024. There is a saying that a when a cat does not find any way, it clings on to a pole and scratches it," Shah said.

The home minister also had a suggestion for the Congress leader.

"Come for a debate in Parliament instead of trading the path you have chosen. You flash the copy of Constitution, but instead of fulfilling your constitutional duties, you insult Parliament, the Speaker, and the judiciary, and then you talk about democracy!""

On Congress' electoral setbacks, Shah said instead of accepting defeat, it blames the referee - the poll body.

"After the 2024 general elections, the people of the country have repeatedly rejected Rahul Gandhi and the Congress. Even in Haryana, Congress leaders had kept sweets ready anticipating a victory, but the party was wiped out in the fifth round of counting.

"It subsequently lost Maharashtra, Bihar, Delh, Assam and West Bengal. The BJP also formed the government in Puducherry. But a rattled Congress keeps blaming the Election Commission and SIR for its defeat," Shah said.

Repeating his challenge for a debate in Parliament, Shah said, "We are ready for a full debate. But Rahul Gandhi must stop telling lies first."

The home minister also said that Congress claims 13 crore votes have been cut, but never gives a break-up.

"Let me tell you… 2.5 crore of those deleted had died. Can they cast vote? More than 6 crore shifted to other states; 1 crore were those whose names were there at more than three places. And 3 crore were those who didn't appear before the Election Commission. Do you know why? Because Rahul Gandhi's party had registered the names of infiltrators," Shah alleged.

The 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy) campaign comes amid an ongoing political confrontation between the BJP and the opposition parties over allegations of electoral irregularities and the functioning of democratic institutions.

On November 1, the INDIA bloc held a 'Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao' protest at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, where opposition leaders accused the Centre of electoral irregularities and demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. (PTI)