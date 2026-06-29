BJP finalises tour programme of Nitin Nabin, celebration of Mookherjee’s birth anniversary

Party holds Core Group, office bearers meetings

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 28: To finalise the tentative forthcoming two days tour of national party president Nitin Nabin to Jammu on July 6 and 7 and concluding ceremony of fortnight long Dr Shyama Prasad Mookherjee, Smriti Pakhwada, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held separate meetings of its Core Committee and office bearers at the party headquarters, Trikuta Nagar, here, today.

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The meetings also reviewed the ongoing organizational activities and finalized the roadmap for upcoming programmes.

J&K BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP, Sat Sharma chaired the meetings. The Core Committee meeting was among others addressed by Union Minister, Dr Jitendra Singh, BJP general secretary (Org), Ashok Koul, MP (LS) Jugal Kishore Sharma, MP (RS), Ghulam Ali Khatana, former Deputy CM, Dr Nirmal Singh, former BJP president , Ravinder Raina, BJP vice president and MLA, Shakti Raj Parihar, former Minister and MLA Ramgarh, Dr D K Manyal, chief spokesperson of the party, Sunil Sethi, general secretaries, Baldev Singh Billawaria, Sanjeta Dogra, Gopal Mahajan, Mohammed Anwar Khan, Dr Darkshan Andrabi, chairperson Wakf Board and party spokesperson, G L Raina.

However party general secretary and Prabhari J&K, Tarun Chugh and LoP, Sunil Sharma could not participate in the meetings due to their preoccupation.

The office bearers meeting besides, Sat Sharma Dr Jitendra Singh and Ashok Koul was attended by party vice-president, Priya Sethi, general secretaries, Sanjita Dogra, Baldev Singh Billawaria, Anwar Khan, and Gopal Mahajan, besides Rajya Sabha, MP Ghulam Ali Khatana.

The meeting was attended by the party's office bearers, district Prabharis, district presidents, and district Seh-Prabharis from across Jammu & Kashmir. The proceedings were conducted by Anwar Khan, while Baldev Singh Billawaria presented the vote of thanks.

On the occasion, a book documenting the major developmental initiatives and projects undertaken in the Udhampur-Kathua-Doda Parliamentary Constituency represented by Union Minister, Dr Jitendra Singh was also released.

Sat Sharma, addressing the meeting, reviewed the ongoing organizational activities and emphasized the need for the successful execution of all forthcoming party programmes at every organizational level. He shared details of six key programmes scheduled by the party and highlighted the significance of observing the birth anniversary of Dr. Shyama Prasad Mookherjee on July 6, being commemorated as part of the Dr. Shyama Prasad Mookherjee Smriti Pakhwada from June 23 to July 6. He also informed the party leaders that BJP national president, Nitin Nabin would visit Jammu on July 6 and 7, during which he would address party workers, public conventions, and organizational meetings.

Ashok Koul elaborated on the ongoing and forthcoming organizational programmes and stressed the importance of conducting regular meetings at every level, from the district to the booth, to strengthen the party's grassroots network. He called for seminars on the life and contributions of Dr. Shyama Prasad Mookherjee on July 6, stressed on extensive plantation drives during the Monsoon season, and emphasized the need for party leaders and workers to actively participate in the party's digital learning programme.

Dr. Jitendra Singh spoke about the landmark developmental initiatives undertaken in Jammu & Kashmir under the leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. He particularly highlighted the transformational progress witnessed in the Union Territory following the abrogation of Article 370, stating that the region has entered a new era of development, infrastructure expansion, and public welfare.

Sanjita Dogra reviewed the status of party meetings and programmes conducted at the district, mandal, and Shakti Kendra levels. She sought detailed feedback and reports from the district presidents to ensure effective implementation of organizational activities.

Baldev Singh Billawaria reviewed the successful conduct of the Mann Ki Baat programme across Jammu & Kashmir and discussed the reporting mechanism with the party leadership to further strengthen public outreach.

Gopal Mahajan presented a detailed review of the recently concluded programmes marking 12 years of the Modi Government and discussed the ongoing activities being organized under the Dr. Shyama Prasad Mookherjee, Smriti Pakhwada from June 23 to July 6.