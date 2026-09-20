BJP failed to fulfill promises made in 2014-2019: Sadhotra

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 19: National Conference Additional General Secretary and former Minister Ajay Kumar Sadhotra today claimed that BJP is pushing the Gen-Z to the wall as it failed in combating unemployment and fulfilling promises made to the people between 2014 and 2019.

In a statement issued, the NC leader said, "The BJP had secured a strong mandate on the basis of tall promises but had failed to deliver on commitments relating to employment, farmers' income, economic development and investments.

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On growing unemployment, Sadhotra said, "It had emerged as one of the most serious concerns confronting people across the country, particularly the youth. The youth were promised 2 Crore Employment every year but it also proved as biggest Jumla. The situation in Jammu and Kashmir was even more worrying as the economy had failed to develop adequate organized sectors capable of generating sustained employment opportunities."

He said, "Tourism, industry, private investment and other employment-generating sectors required focused attention, but the youth continued to face uncertainty about their future. Our educated youth are looking for jobs and opportunities, while families are struggling with rising costs. They need answers, not slogans."

Sadhotra said, "The question of employment could not be brushed aside through political rhetoric. The latest PLFS data underline the scale of the challenge, with the 2025 annual survey reporting a 15-29 age-group unemployment rate of 14.1 per cent for Jammu and Kashmir under the usual-status measure. The BJP's failure to address unemployment and economic distress had affected the younger generation and poorer sections of society across the country."

He questioned the BJP over promises made between 2014 and 2019 and referred to the political discourse around the promise of providing Rs 15 lakh to every family and the commitment to double farmers' income. He said the public had the right to ask what tangible outcomes had followed.

"Those claiming the BJP to cross 400 mark in 2024 elections were reduced to little over 200 seats in Lok Sabha," he said adding that in 2029 the BJP will finish far lesser 200 seats due to anti-people, anti-poor, anti -youth, anti-women and anti-farmer policies," he added.

The NC leader further urged party workers to remain connected with people at the grassroots and take up their genuine concerns with determination, saying that public service must remain the central objective of politics.