BJP exploited suffering community: Congress

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 7: JKPCC chief and former Minister, Ghulam Ahmed Mir along with a team of senior Congress leaders including former Minister and vice president JKPCC, Raman Bhalla, Former MLA and senior Congress leader, Shiv Dev Singh chief spokesperson, Ravinder Sharma, former Minister and general secretary, PCC, Yogesh Sawhney and general Secretary PCC Th Manmohan Singh visited the agitating Kashmiri migrants at Jagti Nagrota and listened their grievances.

Kashmiri migrants are on dharna in support of their demands for revision of monthly relief, job opportunities for each migrant family which is without any Government job and return to Kashmir with dignity, honour and atmosphere of safety. They were raising slogans about the Centre and UT administration for ignoring their genuine demands and urged to concede the same.

They expressed gratitude to the Congress leaders for visiting their dharna and supporting their genuine demands and complained that none from of the ruling parties and the Government visited them.

PCC chief G A Mir and other senior leaders expressed solidarity with the agitating migrants and listened their demands patiently. They extended support to the struggle of demand for revision of monthly relief in view of unprecedented hike in all items, job opportunities to the most deserving families on preferential basis and assured to highlight their demands in all possible manners.

Mir said that Congress has always formulated comprehensive plans for their relief, rehabilitation and return in accordance with their choice and needs including job package for their youth, construction of tenements and transit accommodations at various places in Jammu and Kashmir valley including Jagti Satellite township, Purkhu, and Nagrota . Besides, transit colonies at Vessu, Kulgam, Sheikh Pora – Badyal, Baramulla, Mattan Anantnag, Nutnusa – Kupwara and in Shopian. But questioned the ruling BJP for its hollow slogans and crocodile tears to exploit their emotions which failed to help the suffering community. He said that the bonds of relationships between the Kashmiri migrants with their roots and neighbors are still live and these need to be further strengthened to ensure their ultimate goal of return and rehabilitation in their native places with in the atmosphere of social security, respect and dignity.

Raman Bhalla also discussed the steps and initiatives taken by the UPA Government and Coalition Government in then State during the period for enhancing their relief , skill and job package for their youth and financial assistance for the shelters and several other measures to help the suffering community. He regretted that BJP failed to do justice with the genuine demands and concerns of the Kashmiri migrants but only tried to use their emotional issues for vested political interests throughout the country. He said Congress party stands shoulder to shoulder with them in all thick and thin.

Finally, JKPCC chief also appealed to the agitating people to peacefully highlight their issues in other modes but consider suspension of the dharna for sometimes in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation posing threat to their lives.

The leaders of the Kashmiri migrants’ led by Shadi Lal Pandita, Raj Kumar Tickoo, Sunil Koul, Kanshi Nath Bhat, Chand ji Patwari, Chand ji Amberdar, Shuban Ji Raina, Satish Kumar, Lalita Pandita, Sushma Koul, Geeta Koul, Kusam Lata, Sarla Pandita and several others projected their demands on the occasion.