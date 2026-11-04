Srinagar, Nov 4: National Conference (NC) on Wednesday said that the BJP has succeeded in executing its "Operation Lotus" in Kashmir by "pushing out" Srinagar Lok Sabha MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi from the NC.

Mehdi on Tuesday resigned from the NC as well as the Lok Sabha.

"With a heavy heart, not with joy, because he was an MP elected on our National Conference ticket, I say that the BJP has succeeded in pushing Aga Ruhullah out," NC leader and MLA Hazratbal Salman Sagar said at a press conference at the party headquarters here.

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Sagar, flanked by MLA Banihal Sajad Shaheen, alleged that Mehdi has aligned with the "forces that spent the last 80-90 years trying to weaken the NC".

"Particularly over the last five to eight years, since 2018, our leadership was jailed; senior leaders were detained under PSA, including former chief ministers and ministers. Those imprisoned were punished simply for representing the people," he said.

The ruling NC MLA said the BJP had earlier succeeded in poaching party leaders like Devender Singh Rana and Surjit Singh Slathia in Jammu, and has "now succeeded in executing 'Operation Lotus' in the Kashmir valley".

"Rana is no longer in this world, and Slathia is a BJP MLA. They succeeded there, and now they have succeeded in pulling Aga Sahib out. 'Operation Lotus', which targets MPs across the country to break parties, has now been executed in Kashmir.

"Today, with Aga Sahib's assistance, the BJP's agenda has been fulfilled. It is deeply unfortunate for the National Conference and the people of Jammu and Kashmir," he added.

Asserting that Mehdi picked up an "excuse" to distance himself, Sagar questioned "the hidden compulsions" behind his resignation.

"I don't know; Aga Sahib can answer that himself in the future, and we will certainly ask. There is definitely something behind the curtain," he said.

Sagar said anyone who chooses to become part of 'Operation Lotus' will only end up discredited before the public.

"Whether it is an MLA, an MP, or myself, anyone who aligns with the BJP will meet the same fate as those who spent 50 years in politics, served as chief ministers, and yet couldn't win a single seat later.

"The people of Kashmir have a crystal-clear stance: no alliance with the BJP. Our MLAs know the pulse of the people. While some may have temporary compulsions, the truth will emerge in due time," he said.

He lashed out at Mehdi for targeting Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

"Omar Abdullah and the National Conference are not so fragile that the arrival or departure of one person will shake us. Delhi has been trying to weaken us since 1947, not just 1953," he said.

Politics requires decency and "we could also unleash trolls or use unparliamentary language, but our leadership has strictly instructed us not to stoop to that level. That is not our political culture," he said.

Asked about Mehdi's remarks that he would not let "Delhi's agenda" run in J-K, the MLA Hazratbal said Delhi's agenda was run here by the PDP when they formed a coalition with the BJP.

"Curiously, he (Mehdi) never mentions the PDP or the BJP. Yesterday's resignation was part of a planned script. When the appropriate time comes, the reasons behind it will be laid bare before the public," he added.

Asked about the Lok Sabha MP's claims that after the abrogation of Article 370, Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah had conversations with him which he recorded and which he threatened to make public, Sagar said if an MP is secretly recording private conversations with his party president and vice president, "that speaks volumes about his mindset".

"I don't need to say more," he added.

Addressing the reporters, MLA Banihal, Shaheen, said the language used by Mehdi during his rally was condemnable.

"He (Mehdi) has betrayed us. I do not hesitate to say candidly: Ruhullah Sahib has not only betrayed the party, he has also betrayed his electors and the people of his constituency," Shaheen said.

He alleged that there was an organised conspiracy to divide the people of Jammu and Kashmir by floating multiple parties. "Why is it that in Kashmir, a new party sprouts at every corner?"

On a question about resentment expressed by several party MLAs over the recent expansion in the council of ministers, Sagar said the party is monitoring the developments closely and all MLAs are united.

"They are our brothers and colleagues. Within a day or two, you will see all minor differences sorted out through the normal process. A few people who tried to cause disruption will not succeed. Leaders like Mubarak Gul Sahib, Majeed Sahib, Peerzada Sahib, Farooq Shah Sahib, and others will never separate from the NC.

"Yes, agencies are working, but it won't impact our government. However, Aga Sahib certainly aided the BJP's 'Operation Lotus' by orchestrating his exit," he added. (Agencies)