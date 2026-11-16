BJP Doing Cheap, Petty Politics Over Killing Of SPOs: J&K Congress

Srinagar, Nov 16: The Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Monday accused the BJP of indulging in "cheap and petty politics" over the killing of two SPOs in Kishtwar, and demanded that agencies probe all angles of the incident so that clarity is brought forward.

Defending the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Tariq Karra's comments that there were claims that the SPOs may have been shot by security personnel who mistook them for militants, party leader Suhail Bukhari said the party condemns the incident, but different stories are emerging about it.

"A thorough investigation into the entire matter so that the exact sequence of events is brought to light," Bukhari said, addressing a press conference here.

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He said the security agencies, the Jammu and Kashmir Police, or even the administration have not yet placed a clear-cut sequence of events formally on record.

"Has the police given any official information about the exact sequence of events so far? To my knowledge, no," he added.

In such a situation, the Congress leader said, when no official sequence of events has been released, and different versions are circulating locally, as a responsible political leader and head of a responsible political party, Karra, the JKPCC chief is simply saying: investigate all angles and tell us the truth.

"Because knowing what exactly happened there is the right of the families of those martyrs who lost their loved ones. Instead of doing that, it is deeply unfortunate, instead of acting on Karra's demand for an impartial investigation probing all angles so that the truth reaches the families of those martyrs, heals their wounds, and delivers justice, which they deserve, to know the circumstances in which their loved ones were martyred, look at what the BJP has done," he said.

Pointing that the security, and law and order, is the responsibility of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Bukhari said that instead of acknowledging that these families deserve to know how their loved ones were killed, the BJP "has indulged in very cheap and petty politics".

"They do not want it to be clearly known under what circumstances these young men lost their lives," he added.

The Congress leader said what Karra remarked is not the Congress' story, but the JKPCC chief has merely stated one among the stories that have emerged so far and "which the people are talking about there".

"In a situation where an incident has occurred, and the authorities have not once issued a clear statement confirming a specific sequence of events, in that vacuum, many things surface locally. This is not the Congress's story. Karra merely stated that among the stories that have emerged, one story is also this, which people are talking about there.

"It could be speculation; there could be an alternative truth or fact that has to come out from the investigation. If this were the Congress's story, we would have asserted that this is what happened. Instead, what did Karra say? That we want an investigation, and all angles should be looked into," Bukhari said.

He also referred to the row over the transportation of the mortal remains of the slain SPOs, and asked: "What greater injustice, what greater insult could be inflicted upon the memory of those young men, their sacrifice, and their families?"

"This responsibility lies directly with the BJP, because they oversee the Home Ministry and the security apparatus here," he said.

Bukhari claimed that the BJP is "rattled", and that their local MLAs and Leader of the Opposition, Sunil Sharma, know that they "keep beating the drum claiming they have fixed the situation here, yet the state of security is such that people are still being killed, whether in Kulgam or in Kishtwar".

"People are making sacrifices, and questions will be asked of them because the apparatus is under their control. So, to avoid being questioned and held accountable, they are trying to divert and deflect the issue," the Congress leader added.

Referring to the alleged use of derogatory terms like 'nalayak' (useless) and 'naehli' (incompetence) against police officers during a heated exchange with security officers by Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma, Bukhari accused the BJP of shamelessly "humiliating" the security institutions and J&K Police for the sake of politics.

"What greater insult could there be to our security agencies and brave jawans, when members of a force are laying down their lives and the BJP, just to wash its hands of responsibility, labels them worthless and incompetent? It is a matter of utter shame," he added.

Demanding accountability, Bukhari said Sharma cannot hide behind "fabricated stories".

"You will have to answer these questions: under what circumstances did those two jawans go there for duty? Who issued the order? Bring clarity: who approved those operational SOPs? And this matter goes all the way from the bottom to the top, where Home Minister Amit Shah himself will be held responsible for all of this," Bukhari said.

The Congress leader added that the party that has "repeatedly insulted our soldiers and heroes" should not lecture us on how to respect security forces.

"You keep repeating like a parrot that 'we have improved the situation'. Issue a White Paper and tell us whether the situation has improved or deteriorated. You cannot say both things at once. Issue a White Paper and explain why the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir is like this, or accept that you have failed and that you are incompetent.

On the remarks of the local MLA Shagun Parihar that announcements were made from mosques about killing Hindus, Bukhari said the party demands an inquiry to establish the facts.

"The Congress party will not let them cover it up. The local MLA there has made a very inflammatory statement. That area is extremely sensitive. You know that this party constantly does politics in the name of Hindu-Muslim and on the blood of people.

"She made a statement claiming that announcements were made from local mosques. We demand, and we also urge the administration, to immediately establish an inquiry. Ask her what proof she has to make such a claim. And if she does not have proof, not only must she and her party apologise, but strict action must also be taken against her," the Congress leader said. (Agencies)