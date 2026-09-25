SRINAGAR: (Sep 25) Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday accused the BJP MLAs of creating ruckus in the legislative assembly so as to avoid voting in favour of restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking to reporters inside the assembly premises after Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather adjourned the house for 30 minutes, Abdullah said the resolution he tabled in the house was not for greater autonomy or special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Referring to the unruly scenes and sloganeering by the BJP MLAs, the chief minister said, "You saw how the BJP reacted to this. Because they simply do not want to vote on statehood. They want to back out of this vote under one pretext or another."