BJP Disrupted J&K Assembly Proceedings To Avoid Questions On Statehood: Cong Leader Mir

Srinagar, Sep 21: AICC general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir on Monday accused BJP MLAs of resorting to disrupting proceedings in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly to escape a united front of political parties demanding the restoration of statehood as promised by the Centre.

"On the very first day, the BJP organised and created a commotion to hide their failures. Today, the entire House was going to unite and question the BJP, and ask the Centre why the commitment (on statehood restoration) was not honoured," Mir told reporters outside the House.

The Congress leader, an MLA from the Dooru segment, said the Centre's failure to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir affects the local government as well.

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"If you are unable to fulfil your commitment, then its effects are visible in our (NC) government. Our people's issues are also being affected because of this. So, the BJP sensed that questions would be raised against us and against the prime minister of the country," Mir said.

Mir questioned the BJP for raising the issue of casual labourers, saying the party ruled Jammu and Kashmir for seven years and did nothing in their tenure regarding the issue.

"For seven years, they had a double-engine government; everything was in their hands. Even then, these were the same daily-wage and casual labourers. Why didn't they solve their issues then?" he asked.

Mir mentioned that Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, despite having limited powers, has sought time to solve the issue.

"If the chief minister has asked for a few days and committed to solving their issue systematically, he should be given a chance," he added. (Agencies)