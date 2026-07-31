‘Omar Govt has betrayed sportspersons’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 30: BJP today demanded immediate scrapping of the existing SO-12 list and preparation of a fresh, transparent, merit-based list through an impartial process.

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The Government should order a high-level independent inquiry into the irregularities, fixing responsibility on every official and individual involved in manipulating the selection process and ensuring strict legal action against the guilty, BJP spokesperson Parimoksh Seth told reporters here, today along with party's media in charge Dr Pardeep Mahotra and SC Morcha president Dharminder Kumar.

He said Government must disclose the complete selection criteria, marks, evaluation records and reasons for exclusion of deserving candidates.

The BJP leader accused Omar Abdullah Government of betraying J&K's sportspersons as there is complete collapse of Sports Ministry and Sports Department.

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Parimoksh Seth said that under Omar Abdullah's Government, every department is in shambles, with the Sports Department becoming a glaring example of mismanagement, favouritism and administrative failure. “The sportspersons have completely lost faith in the Sports Ministry, as the Sports Minister has failed to discharge his responsibilities and has virtually disappeared from public accountability'', he added.

"The Sports Minister has lost control over his Department and has failed to safeguard the interests of genuine athletes. Having lost the confidence of the sporting fraternity, he has no moral right to continue in office and must immediately resign," Seth said.

He pointed out serious fraud and manipulation in the recently issued list of Outstanding Sportspersons under SO-12, claiming that deserving athletes who won medals in the Olympics, Commonwealth Games, Para Olympics and other recognized international events were deliberately ignored. Instead, preference was allegedly given to individuals from sporting disciplines that are not recognized in these premier international competitions.

Questioning the fairness of the selection process, Seth asked how four out of five gazetted appointments were made from a single sporting discipline and how 72 beneficiaries belonged to one Assembly constituency, alleging that these glaring irregularities point towards favouritism and a well-planned conspiracy to deny deserving sportspersons their rightful opportunities.