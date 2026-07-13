BJP demands Itoo’s resignation over textbook row

Irfan Tramboo

SRINAGAR, July 12: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today demanded the resignation of Education Minister Sakeena Itoo over the alleged inclusion of "anti-national" content in school textbooks.

The party also accused the National Conference (NC) Government of "glorifying" terrorism and attempting to "revive separatist ideology" in J&K.

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Addressing a press conference here, BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur, accompanied by party spokespersons Er. Sahil Bashir Bhat and Danish Bhat, said Education Minister Sakeena Itoo should resign on moral grounds and, if she refused to do so, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah should dismiss her from the Cabinet.

He alleged that the controversy over the textbooks was not an isolated incident but part of a "well-thought-out conspiracy" by the NC Government.

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"For the last few days, separatism and terrorism have been glorified in the politics of J&K. Those who waged war against the Union of India have been declared heroes and legends. This is the biggest conspiracy by the NC Government to revive separatism," he alleged.

Thakur alleged that J&K school textbooks described individuals designated as terrorists under Indian law as "legends" and questioned how the content had received official approval.

The BJP leader questioned why action had been limited to the arrest of three publishers and demanded that all those responsible for approving the books also be proceeded against.

"If the three publishers have been arrested in connection with the anti-national content in the books, what happened to the committee that approved these books? Why has no action been taken against its members?" he said.

He demanded action against the publishers, authors, members of the approval committee, and the Education Minister.

Thakur also accused the NC Government of remaining silent on the issue, alleging that both Itoo and Chief Minister had failed to respond despite the seriousness of the controversy.

"We have demanded punishment for those involved, but the Education Minister is sitting idle and the Chief Minister has not even opened his mouth on the issue," he said.

The BJP spokesperson further criticised the NC's proposed July 20 protest in New Delhi on the restoration of Statehood, alleging that the timing was intended to divert attention from developments in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).