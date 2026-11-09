BJP Demands Compensation For Traders Of Fire-Hit Shiv And Nehru Markets In Jammu

Jammu, Nov 9: J&K BJP on Monday demanded immediate compensation for traders, shopkeepers and other people affected by the fire incidents at Shiv market near Jammu railway station and the warehouse area of Nehru market here.

Expressing concern over the extensive damage caused by the two incidents, BJP spokesperson Parimoksh Seth said the affected traders had suffered huge financial losses, while many families dependent on these businesses were facing uncertainty.

"The Jammu and Kashmir government should immediately assess the losses and provide adequate financial compensation to the affected traders without further delay", he told reporters here.

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Seth said around 40 shops were gutted in a massive fire at Shiv Market on October 25, and despite Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and his ministers visiting the affected area, no compensation had been announced so far, leaving the affected traders without relief.

He said the fire that broke out in the warehouse area last night had also caused heavy losses to the business community and demanded that the chief minister announce immediate compensation instead of merely visiting the site.

Seth further demanded constitution of a special assessment team to conduct a survey of the affected shops, business establishments and properties. He also called for the immediate release of interim relief to enable the traders to resume their business activities.

Emphasising the need to prevent such incidents, he called for strengthening fire safety arrangements in commercial areas, including adequate firefighting infrastructure, accessible emergency routes, functional fire hydrants and regular safety inspections.

"The affected traders should not be left to face this crisis alone. The government must stand firmly with them, ensure transparent assessment of their losses and provide immediate and adequate compensation. Their rehabilitation and restoration of livelihoods must be treated as a priority," Seth said.

He also urged the administration to coordinate with the Fire and Emergency Services Department and other concerned agencies to identify any lapses and take necessary corrective measures.