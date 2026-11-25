Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 24: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today demanded cancellation of the Finance Accounts Assistant (FAA) examination conducted by the J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) and postponement of upcoming recruitment tests until a transparent mechanism is put in place, backing the demands of protesting aspirants over the alleged organised cheating scam.

Addressing a press conference here, BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur said the examination should be cancelled and future tests deferred until safeguards are established to ensure fairness and transparency in recruitment.

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"We stand with the candidates and their demands. Until a transparent system is put in place, the examination should be cancelled and forthcoming tests postponed," he said.

Thakur said the alleged irregularities had caused injustice to hardworking aspirants who had spent years preparing for competitive examinations.

He noted that although police had registered FIRs and arrested around 20 people, the main perpetrators behind the alleged racket were yet to be identified.

Questioning how candidates could have been facilitated without the involvement of officials, he called for a thorough investigation into the role of JKSSB functionaries and others within the system.

He also accused the Omar Abdullah-led Government of attempting to evade responsibility by citing the appointment of the JKSSB Chairman, saying the elected Government could not escape accountability for ensuring transparency in recruitment.

BJP spokesperson Danish Bhat, who also addressed the press conference, said 20 people, including six Government employees, had been arrested in connection with the alleged cheating racket.

While appreciating the J&K Police for its action, Bhat said several questions raised by aspirants remained unanswered and demanded a high-level probe to uncover the entire network behind the alleged scam.

He criticised the Government and JKSSB for failing to adequately address candidates' concerns, alleging that the board's response appeared aimed at exonerating itself rather than providing answers.

Bhat said recruitment controversies had repeatedly undermined the credibility of selection institutions in J&K, claiming that political influence had previously disadvantaged deserving candidates.