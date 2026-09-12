BJP core group meets in Lucknow to discuss UP polls, organisational plans

LUCKNOW, Sept 12: The BJP's Uttar Pradesh core group met here for more than two hours to discuss preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections, as well as the party's upcoming organisational and governance campaigns.

The meeting at the BJP's state headquarters was held on Friday evening and attended by BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh, Uttar Pradesh in-charge Vinod Tawde, co-in-charge Jagdish Patel, state president and Union minister of state Pankaj Chaudhary, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and both Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, state BJP chief Chaudhary said, "B L Santhosh ji, BJP's Uttar Pradesh in-charge and general secretary Vinod Tawde ji, co-in-charge Jagdish Patel ji, the chief minister and both deputy chief ministers -- all of us held detailed discussions and made plans regarding preparations, and the Seva Sankalp (service resolution) and Sushasan (good governance) campaigns starting from September 17 (the birthday of PM Narendra Modi)."

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"Since I became the state president only recently, we also discussed the state working committee, whose meeting we have to hold very soon," he said.

Chaudhary said the meeting also included deliberations on the party's preparations for the 2027 elections and the direction it should work in the coming months.

"There was also a discussion from the election perspective about how our preparations are progressing and in which direction we should work in the coming elections," he said.

The meeting assumes significance as Santhosh, who oversees the BJP's national organisation, was in Lucknow, while Tawde made his second visit to the state capital within a week.

The meeting focused on taking to people the benefits of welfare schemes being implemented by the Centre and the state government, party sources said.

The concerns and requirements of women and young people, including Gen Z, and initiatives for them were also discussed, they said.

The BJP headquarters witnessed the arrival of several party office-bearers and workers from Friday afternoon ahead of the meeting.

Asked about Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav's repeated claim that his party would form the government in Uttar Pradesh after the 2027 elections, Chaudhary said, "I cannot stop Mungeri Lal from dreaming beautiful dreams."

Earlier on Friday, BJP Uttar Pradesh chief spokesperson Dinesh Pratap Singh told reporters that the party is organisation- and cadre-based, and that importance would be given to everyone, and all issues would be discussed at the meeting.

He said the BJP continuously works for public service, irrespective of elections, and such meetings provide fresh energy for the coming polls.

"Such meetings are often held in our party whenever senior leadership visits the state, unlike other parties which get active only ahead of elections," he added.

Targeting the opposition, particularly the Samajwadi Party, Singh said, "The SP and Congress are playing the role of Vikram and Betaal. Congress cannot even win Amethi and Rae Bareli by riding on the SP's shoulders."

He alleged that the SP was responsible for the most atrocities against Dalits during its tenure, saying, "They can only hold press conferences, post on social media and create drama. That is their only job." (PTI)