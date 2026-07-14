BJP communalising legacy of 1931 “martyrs”: Mufti

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 13: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today accused the BJP of communalising the legacy of the July 13, 1931 ‘martyrs’.

The PDP Chief alleged that while the party honours India's freedom fighters, it seeks to portray the sacrifices of Kashmiris through a "Hindu-Muslim, Dogra-Kashmir and Jammu-Kashmir" prism.

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Earlier in the day, Mufti, along with senior PDP leaders and workers, paid floral tribute to the July 13 "martyrs" at the party headquarters here after restrictions prevented political leaders from visiting the "Martyrs' Graveyard" at Naqshband Sahib.

Mufti said the 22 Kashmiris who laid down their lives outside the Central Jail on July 13, 1931, had fought against autocracy and injustice and laid "the foundation of the democracy that we are living in today."

"The BJP cannot impose restrictions on the minds of the people of J&K. Even if it attempts to control our minds, that will not happen. These martyrs are our heroes," she said.

She also alleged that she had been placed under house arrest a day earlier and that restrictions had been imposed around Naqshband Sahib to prevent political leaders from paying tributes.

PDP leader Iltija Mufti also accused the BJP of attempting to rewrite the history of J&K, saying the July 13 observance was "neither illegal nor seditious."

"The BJP is trying to distort our history. They cannot erase our history. It cannot be rewritten. We will always salute their sacrifices," she said.