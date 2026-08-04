BJP committed to welfare of people: Ashok Koul

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 3: J&K BJP general secretary (Org), Ashok Koul met several public delegations at the party office, Jawahar Nagar, here today, and held detailed discussions on a wide range of public issues, local concerns, and developmental matters affecting different areas of Kashmir.

J&K BJP State secretary, Arif Raja, BJP spokesperson, Altaf Thakur, and BJP All Cells co-convener, Bilal Parry were also present during the interactions.

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Delegations from different districts and constituencies apprised the BJP leadership of issues related to civic amenities, road connectivity, drinking water supply, electricity, healthcare, education, employment, and other region-specific concerns. They also highlighted various developmental requirements and sought the party’s intervention for the timely resolution of issues affecting the daily lives of the people.

Ashok Koul after listening every delegation assured them that each genuine concern would be taken up with the appropriate Government authorities for prompt redressal. He emphasized that the BJP remains committed to maintaining close contact with the people and ensuring that public grievances are addressed effectively through continuous engagement.

Ashok Koul, while speaking on the occasion, said that the BJP has always believed in politics of public service and accountability. He stated that the party’s doors remain open for every citizen and that regular interactions with people help identify grassroots issues and ensure that governance remains responsive to public needs.

“The BJP is committed to safeguarding the interests of every section of society. We believe that development must reach every village, town, and locality without discrimination. Our organizational network serves as a bridge between the people and the administration, ensuring that genuine public issues are raised at the appropriate forums and resolved in a time-bound manner,” Koul said.

Koul further said that under the leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, public welfare, transparent governance, and inclusive development have become the guiding principles of governance. He urged party workers to remain actively connected with the people.