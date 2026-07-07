BJP chief should explain how loot has taken place in Ram Temple: Cong

‘When statehood shall be restored to J&K’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 6: J&K Congress has asked the visiting national president of BJP, Nitin Nabin to explain to the people as to how & why loot could take place at holy Ram Temple under the nose of Modi Government as the Chairman of Shri Ram temple is also the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister.

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In a statement, JKPCC has demanded that Nitin Nabin should answer in Jammu that how such a loot from holy temple has taken place under the nose of his party's Government at the Centre and it has hurt the faith of crores of Hindus in the country and abroad by such a shameful loot.

The Party said that Modi Government and BJP can't escape responsibility and liability from such an open loot of pious donations to the temple, the holy centre of faith of all Hindus, as the government and party claimed credit right from its inception to setting up of trust and the selection of people at the helm of affairs of the entire management and control including the Chairman of the Trust being the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister.

The Party statement said that right from the inception including collection of donations for the construction of the temple and the purchase of land for the temple has remained mired in big controversy but now this open loot has been exposed, which is highly unfortunate &, condemnable .

It's unfortunate that the trust was deliberately kept out of the purview of the RTI, as a result nothing was transparent and the people who donated a lot were deprived of the required information with regards to their offerings and donations.

The party demanded an answer from the visiting national president of the ruling party in Jammu as people from all parts are deeply hurt and want to know from head of the ruling party, said a statement issued by PCC chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma.

The party has also demanded from the national president of ruling party to explain delay and betrayal of his government in restoration of statehood and the silence of his party MPs, MLAs from J&K over the repeated commitment with the people of J&K.