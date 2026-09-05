BJP chief Nitin Nabin visits alma mater in Patna, remembers school days

Patna, Sep 5: BJP president Nitin Nabin on Saturday visited his alma mater Gyan Niketan School here on National Teachers' Day, and said his formative years of schooling will remain etched in his memory forever.

Nabin said his feelings for his school would remain unchanged irrespective of the post he holds.

"I am very glad that I had the opportunity to visit my school on the occasion of Teachers' Day. My feelings for my school will remain unchanged irrespective of the post I hold. The formative years of school are always memorable for every child, no matter the heights he or she reaches in life," he said.

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Nabin remembered former IPS officer and founder secretary of Mahavir Mandir Trust, the late Kishore Kunal, who had envisioned the idea of his school.

The BJP president unveiled Kishore Kunal's statue on the school premises.

"This statue has awakened a new energy in me and it will inspire children to become capable officers who will leave behind a lasting legacy for society to remember," he said.

Nabin took blessings from Kishore Kunal's widow, Anita Kunal, who oversaw the school administration during his early years at school.

"Under madam's guidance, the school has been expanded and shaped beautifully. I had received Kishore Kunal's blessings and entered politics later in my life. Today, I stand on the campus, receiving madam's blessings on Teachers' Day," he said.

Nabin also remembered J N Dutt, who served as the principal of the school when he, as part of the foundational batch, took admission in the institution.

"Today, the alumni of this school have achieved distinctive positions across the country and are taking forward not only this school's name, but that of the entire state," he added. (PTI)