BJP chief Nitin Nabin meets envoys from eight countries, apprise them of Viksit Bharat vision

NEW DELHI, Sep 24: Heads of missions and senior diplomatic representatives from eight countries, including Armenia, Egypt and the Philippines, met BJP president Nitin Nabin at the party headquarters here on Thursday.

During his interaction with them, Nabin briefed the diplomats on the BJP's organisational structure, its extensive grassroots network and the central role of the karyakarta in maintaining continuous engagement with people.

"Bharatiya Janata Party national president Nitin Nabin interacted with Head of Missions and senior diplomatic representatives from eight countries – Armenia, Egypt, Vietnam, Bhutan, Suriname, the Philippines, Argentina and Tajikistan – at the BJP headquarters under the party's 'KNOW BJP' outreach initiative," the party said in a statement.

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During the meeting, the BJP said Nabin apprised the delegates of the party's ongoing Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, launched on September 17, and its focus on public service, public participation and the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

He also referred to service activities being organised across the country under the campaign, including blood donation drives and health camps, it said.

Speaking about India's transformation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nabin highlighted the progress in infrastructure, welfare delivery, financial and digital inclusion, entrepreneurship and public healthcare, the BJP said.

Nabin also referred to the large number of people lifted out of poverty during the Modi government and highlighted Ayushman Bharat as an important initiative in expanding access to healthcare, it added.

The BJP said Nabin also spoke about Prime Minister Modi's emphasis on strengthening India's relationships across regions and building partnerships that go beyond traditional government-to-government engagement to include people-to-people ties, businesses, students, diaspora communities, parliamentarians and political parties.

"The participating diplomats congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his third consecutive term as prime minister and appreciated the 'KNOW BJP' initiative as an important platform for understanding the party's organisational structure, functioning and grassroots engagement," it said.

BJP MPs Sandeep Pathak and Bansuri Swaraj as well as the party's foreign affairs department in-charge Vijay Chauthaiwale were present at the meeting, the party added. (PTI)