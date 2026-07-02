New Delhi, Jul 2: BJP president Nitin Nabin on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah amid talks of a reshuffle in the party's central team.

According to sources, BJP general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh was also present at the meeting, which lasted for about three hours at Shah's residence.

While there was no official word, the meeting is learnt to have discussed a range of issues, including the BJP's new team of national office-bearers.

The BJP's new central team under Nabin, who became the party's national president in January, is expected to have a mix of "experienced senior and younger leaders", the sources said.

They also suggested that some leaders holding positions in the government may also be moved to the party and assigned key responsibilities.

Names of those to be inducted in the BJP's new central team will soon be announced, the sources added. (Agencies)