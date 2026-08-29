BJP chief Nitin Nabin holds meeting on youth outreach, assembly poll preparations

NEW DELHI, Aug 29: BJP president Nitin Nabin on Saturday held a crucial meeting with party leaders to discuss and formulate the party's youth outreach plan, sources said.

According to sources, the party's preparations for the upcoming assembly polls in seven states, including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Gujarat, was also a key agenda for the meeting.

The meeting was attended by newly appointed BJP Yuva Morcha president Hemang Joshi. Former presidents of the party's Yuva Morcha Anurag Thakur, Poonam Mahajan and Tejasvi Surya were also present at the meeting.

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Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw participated in the meeting, along with former Union minister and newly appointed BJP National General Secretary Smriti Irani. Other attendees included Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi and Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma. (PTI)