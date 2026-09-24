BJP Chief Nitin Nabin Appoints Party’s Organisational General Secretaries In States

New Delhi, Sep 24: BJP president Nitin Nabin on Thursday appointed organisational general secretaries of the party’s state units.

Nabin also made party national joint general secretaries (organisation) in charge of organisational affairs of the party in various states.

According to the BJP, its national joint general secretary (organisation) Shivprakash will be in-charge of the party’s organisational affairs in Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Goa.

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BJP national joint general secretary (organisation) Saudan Singh has been assigned the charge of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal.

BJP national sangathak V Satish will take charge of organisational affairs in the party’s Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) morchas. He has also been made the party’s Parliament office in-charge.

BJP leader Dharampal was appointed as the party’s state general secretary in Uttar Pradesh. Ajay Jamwal was appointed as general secretary (organisation) of the party in Maharashtra.

Amitabh Chakraborty will take charge as state general secretary (organisation) in West Bengal while Satish Dhond will serve as state joint general secretary (organisation) in Maharashtra.

Nabin appointed Pawan Rana as the party’s state general secretary (organisation) for Delhi and Haryana. BJP leader Madhukar was made the party’s state general secretary (organisation) in Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Ravindra Raju was appointed as the party’s state general secretary (organisation) for Assam and Tripura.

Bhikhubhai Dalsaniya was made the party’s state general secretary (organisation) in Bihar.

The BJP chief appointed Karmveer as state general secretary (organisation) in Chhattisgarh. Chandrashekhar was made Madhya Pradesh BJP general secretary (organisation).

Manas Mohanty was made the party’s state general secretary (organisation) for Odisha while Mantri Srinivasulu was made state general secretary (organisation) for Punjab and Chandigarh.

Nabin appointed Pawan Sai as state general secretary (organisation) of the BJP’s Jharkhand unit. Siddharthan was made general secretary (organisation) of BJP Himachal Pradesh unit.

According to the BJP, Dashrath will serve as joint general secretary (organisation) of the BJP’s Telangana unit.

Ratnakar will take charge of the BJP state general secretary (organisation) in Gujarat while Arun Binnadi will serve as the party’s joint general secretary (organisation) in the state.

Phanindranath Sharma was appointed as general secretary (organisation) of the BJP’s Uttarakhand unit. Siddharthan was made Himachal Pradesh BJP’s general secretary (organisation). (Agencies)