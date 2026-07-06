BJP chief Nabin begins 2-day J-K visit to review party affairs

Jammu, Jul 6 : BJP national president Nitin Nabin received a warm welcome from party workers on his arrival at Jammu Airport on Monday as he began a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir aimed at reviewing the party's organisational affairs.

Accompanied by the party's national general secretary and Jammu and Kashmir in-charge Tarun Chugh, Nabin was received at the airport by Union Minister Jitendra Singh, Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Sat Sharma and other senior party leaders, a party spokesman said.

Hundreds of party workers greeted the BJP chief with slogans, floral petals and bouquets.

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Immediately after his arrival, Nabin headed for Mishriwala on the outskirts of Jammu. The BJP president is scheduled to attend a workers' convention.

Later in the day, he will chair a meeting of BJP office-bearers at the party's Trikuta Nagar headquarters and, in the evening, offer prayers at the famous Raghunath Temple in the heart of the city, besides paying tributes to Shyama Prasad Mookerjee.

On Tuesday, the BJP chief will visit the revered Mata Vaishno Devi Temple in the morning before paying tributes to Prem Nath Dogra at his statue in Dogra Chowk.

He is also scheduled to hold separate meetings with BJP MPs and MLAs, former elected representatives and participate in a "Yuva Samvad" at the Convention Centre in Jammu, the spokesman said. PTI