NEW DELHI, Aug 27: BJP president Nitin Nabin on Thursday held a meeting with newly appointed national general secretaries of the party and discussed the roadmap for the upcoming assembly elections in various states, including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

The meeting, which lasted for more than three hours at the BJP headquarters here, was attended by all newly appointed national general secretaries including former Union minister Smriti Irani, and Rajya Sabha MPs Vinod Tawde and Satish Poonia.

BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh was also present at the meeting.

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"Chaired the first organisational meeting with the newly appointed National General Secretaries at the BJP headquarters today," Nabin said in a post on X after the meeting.

"Held detailed discussions on organisational preparations and the roadmap for the upcoming Assembly elections in various states," the BJP chief added.

The assembly polls are due in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat in 2027. The BJP is in power in five of these poll-bound states, except Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. While the Aam Aadmi Party currently rules Punjab, the Congress is in power in Himachal Pradesh.

The BJP chief recently appointed Tawde as party's in-charge of political affairs in Uttar Pradesh. Satish Poonia was made in-charge of party affairs in Punjab.

Later, in a post on X, Irani said, "The first meeting of the newly appointed national general secretaries was held under the chairmanship of the national president, Nitin Nabin, at the BJP headquarters."

"A meaningful discussion took place on numerous important matters related to the party and organization, as well as on the upcoming elections in various states, and deliberations were held on the outline of the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'," she said.

The BJP is set to launch a month-long 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' across the country from September 17 to mark the completion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25 years in public life as the head of a government and his contributions.

The decision was taken at the party's meeting on August 22. The meeting was also attended by the presidents and organising general secretaries of the BJP's state units, besides other senior leaders of the party.

During the nationwide campaign, the BJP will reach out to every section of society, including youth, women and farmers through various programmes.

Under the campaign, BJP workers will reach out to 14 lakh Anganwadi workers across the country to honour them by organising 'Anganwadi Samman and Matru Samman' programme.

As part of its youth outreach plan, the party will also organise National Innovation Challenge programmes.

The BJP will also launch 'Seva Mein Mera Yogdaan' campaign under which people, especially youth, will be exhorted to engage in social service activities, like cleanliness drives and tree plantation and make reels to inspire others.

The party will also roll out 'Seva Setu Abhiyan' under which 15-day-long camps will be organised at the block level across the country to help people get enrolled to various welfare schemes of the government, such as Ayushman Bharat and Kisan Samman Yojna, who have been left out for some or other reasons. (PTI_