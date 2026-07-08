BJP changed political discourse in J&K, committed to protect its culture, civilization: Nitin Nabin

Legislators, MPs, cadre urged to strengthen party further

Avtar Bhat

JAMMU, July 7: Stressing the need of strengthening the party in J&K further, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president, Nitin Nabin today urged the party legislators, MPs and former public representatives to have a complete liaison with people and party.

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Addressing a meeting of party Legislators, MPs, former Legislative Council members, UT general secretaries, former District Development Council members, and former Block Development Council members at party Headquarters here today, Nabin especially urged the sitting Legislators to maintain complete liaison with party and people.

"The legislators are part of Sangathan and they have to redouble their efforts in strengthening Sangathan,’’ party sources said while quoting the BJP national president.

Without naming any particular election, Nabin asked the party leaders to be prepared for elections without waiting when they are announced or when they will be held. Click here to watch video

Sources quoting the BJP chief said the work of Legislators is being monitored by the High Command. They should make every programme of the party launched for the welfare of the masses a success, besides taking the welfare and developmental schemes of the Modi Government to public in every nook and corner of the UT.

BJP national general secretary, and Prabhari J&K, Tarun Chugh, party UT president, Sat Sharma and Union Minister, Dr Jitendra Singh Leader of the Opposition, Sunil Sharma, and former Dy CM, Dr. Nirmal Singh were also on the dais.

Nabin, while addressing the meeting, reviewed the prevailing socio-political situation in Jammu and Kashmir and the organizational roadmap for the coming months. He maintained that BJP is a disciplined organisation with a dedicated cadre and this is its greatest strength. He asserted that elected representatives and organizational workers must function as one cohesive team to further strengthen the party at the grassroots.

Nitin Nabin said that every MP, MLA and senior leader should maintain constant coordination with party cadre, ensuring their active participation in all organizational programmes. He said that such synergy between the organization and public representatives is indispensable for strengthening the BJP's presence across every village, ward and booth. He called upon all leaders to intensify public contact, remain accessible to the people, and effectively communicate the policies and achievements of the Narendra Modi-led Government.

Laying special emphasis on the "Mann Ki Baat" programme, Nitin Nabin directed that it must be organized at every single booth across Jammu and Kashmir with maximum public participation. Through Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister has consistently highlighted ordinary citizens achieving extraordinary feats and encouraged numerous social reform movements, inspiring millions to contribute towards nation-building.

BJP national president, along with other senior leaders appreciated the dedicated efforts of MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia in Udhampur district for successfully organizing Mann Ki Baat programmes on maximum booths and asked others to maximize their efforts in the coming months.

Later talking to reports, Nitin Nabin said that he considers himself fortunate to visit the Jammu and Kashmir --the land where Dr Shyama Prasad Mookherjee laid down his life on his birth anniversary and got opportunity to meet people here.

He said during the meeting today, the programmes of the organisations and welfare programmes of Modi Government were discussed.

He said BJP will perform its role as the main opposition party in the J&K and continue to raise the people’s issues. He said ``We annulled controversial Article 370 and Modi Government changed the political discourse in J&K by making it an integral part of the country,’’ he added.

Nabin said with annulling of the Article 370, the lives of people have been changed in J&K and UT was taken on the path of progress and prosperity.

He said "Earlier an altogether different picture of J&K was presented and PM’s efforts changed the entire scenario and women of the UT who were deprived of their rights got the same and they lived a life of self esteem.’’

He said BJP did lot of struggle for annulling of Article 370 for decades together and the dream of Dr Mookherjee was fulfilled by party under the Prime Ministership of Narendra Modi.

He said BJP is committed to revive the 'Sanskriti' of J&K and make it a developed and prosperous part of country.

Sat Sharma said that the guidance provided by the national president would further energize the party cadre across Jammu and Kashmir. He said the J&K BJP has always functioned with discipline and dedication, and every worker is committed to taking the party's programmes to the grassroots. He affirmed that all elected representatives would work in complete coordination with the organizational structure, ensuring that every campaign, meeting and public outreach programme reaches the booth level.

Earlier BJP president visited the Keshaw Bhawan to meet the RSS leadership there. Sources said he discussed prevailing political situation in the UT and role of BJP with the Sangh leaders.

Later, he visited Praja Parishad founder, Sher-e-Duggar, Pandit Prem Nath Dogra's statue at Pandit Prem Nath Dogra Chowk, here and paid floral tribute to him by garlanding his statue.

He was accompanied by BJP national general secretary, and J&K Prabhari, Tarun Chugh, J&K BJP president, Sat Sharma CA, Union Minister, Dr. Jitendra Singh, MLA Yudhvir Sethi and other senior BJP leaders, who also floral tribute to the legendary nationalist leader.

Nitin Nabin described Pt. Prem Nath Dogra as one of the tallest architects of nationalist politics in the region. He recalled the immense contribution of Pt. Dogra to the cause of national unity and the complete integration of Jammu & Kashmir with the rest of India. He said that Dogra’s sacrifices continue to inspire generations of BJP workers and added that Pt. Prem Nath Dogra and Dr. Shyama Prasad Mookherjee devoted their entire life to safeguarding the unity, integrity and sovereignty of India.

He said Pt Dogra along with Dr. Mookherjee led the struggle for "Ek Nishan, Ek Vidhan, Ek Pradhan", which became the ideological foundation of the movement that ultimately culminated in the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The people of Jammu & Kashmir have now attained the true benefits of Constitutional equality, democratic empowerment and accelerated development, fulfilling the vision of Pt. Prem Nath Dogra and Dr. Shyama Prasad Mookherjee,” said Nabin.

Tarun Chugh said that the BJP draws its strength from the sacrifices of nationalist icons like Pt. Prem Nath Dogra, who fearlessly opposed separatist politics and worked tirelessly for complete national integration. He said that today's stronger, peaceful and development-oriented Jammu & Kashmir stands as a tribute to those visionary leaders who never compromised on the nation's unity.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said that the Constitutional changes made under Prime Minister, Narendra Modi have given practical shape to the aspirations for which Pt. Prem Nath Dogra dedicated his life, ushering in an era of equal rights, equal opportunities and unprecedented development for the people of Jammu & Kashmir.

Nitin Nabin however cut short his visit by cancelling the programme to perform darshan at holy Shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi, Katra in the morning and the Yuwa Sammelan in Jammu in the afternoon due to his urgent party engagement in Delhi.