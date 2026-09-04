BJP cell functionaries to light 1 lakh Diyas on Modi’s birthday: Sat Sharma

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 3: BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP, Sat Sharma, along with BJP general secretaries, Sanjita Dogra, Baldev Singh Billawaria and Gopal Mahajan (incharge of the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'), and All Cells in charge, Ved Sharma, addressed a review meeting of the party's Cells at BJP Headquarters, Trikuta Nagar, here on Thursday, to finalize preparations for the month-long 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'.

Sat Sharma, addressing the meeting, said that BJP Cell functionaries across Jammu and Kashmir will light 1 lakh Diyas on September 17, the birthday of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, as a symbolic expression of the people's goodwill and commitment towards the vision of a Viksit Bharat. He directed all Cell functionaries to ensure their presence and participation in every block of every district, making the campaign a truly grassroots initiative.

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Sat Sharma said that the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' is aimed at taking the achievements, welfare initiatives and development-oriented governance of the Modi Government directly to the people. He called upon the Cell functionaries to ensure that all programmes under the month-long campaign are conducted effectively down to the booth level.

Sharma also appreciated the wholehearted participation of Cell functionaries in recent organizational programmes, particularly the party's protest demonstration in Kashmir against the NC-led Government in J&K, and stressed the need for greater organizational presence and outreach in the Kashmir region. He called for increased 'Pravas' by Cell in charges and convenors to strengthen grassroots coordination and ensure that the campaign reaches every section of society across Jammu and Kashmir.

Sanjita Dogra called for coordinated efforts by all Cells to make the campaign impactful and people-centric.

Baldev Singh Billawaria emphasized disciplined organizational participation and effective implementation of every programme at the grassroots level.

Gopal Mahajan, incharge of the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan', stressed meticulous planning, coordination and timely execution of all scheduled programmes, saying that every Cell must contribute actively to making the campaign a success across J&K.

Ved Sharma presented detailed preparations for the campaign and reviewed the programmes already conducted by the Cell functionaries. He informed that teams have been constituted for the forthcoming programmes, with a dedicated team of two persons assigned for each programme to ensure smooth coordination and execution.

The meeting proceedings were conducted by Munish Khajuria, who gave an overview of the campaign and outlined its broad organizational framework.