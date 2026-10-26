Srinagar, Oct 26: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday celebrated the 79th anniversary of Jammu and Kashmir's accession to the Union of India.

The BJP leaders and workers assembled at the party office here and distributed sweets to celebrate the decision taken by Maharaja Hari Singh to accede to the Indian Union on October 26, 1947.

"It is a historic day that we celebrate. The Maharaja was a great visionary, as he felt the people of Jammu and Kashmir would have a secure future in the Union of India," BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur said.

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He said the Maharaja rejected the two-nation theory and acceded to India.

"There were some elements who tried to impose the two-nation theory but failed," he added. (Agencies)