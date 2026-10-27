BJP celebrates 79th Accession Day across J&K with patriotic fervour, great charm

Glowing tribute paid to Maharaja, Mian Dido

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 26: The 79th Accession Day was celebrated with great patriotic fervour and charm by BJP across J&K today. In this connection various colourful functions were organised by the party and its sister organisations.

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The day was commemorated by the party with patriotic fervour at its Headquarters, Trikuta Nagar, here. Paying glowing tribute to Maharaja Hari Singh, the last Dogra ruler of J&K for his historic decision regarding accession of Jammu and Kashmir to the Indian Union on October 26, 1947, BJP leaders termed it a historic and farsighted decision.

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J&K BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP, Sat Sharma accompanied by Leader of Opposition in J&K Assembly, Sunil Sharma, MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, BJP vice president, Rekha Mahajan, general secretary, Baldev Singh Billawaria and MLA, Vikram Randhawa paid floral tribute on the statue of Maharaja Hari Singh on the occasion.

Tribute were also paid to the soldiers, security personnel, and citizens who sacrificed their lives in defending the unity and territorial integrity of the country. Terming J&K an integral part of India, Sat Sharma said that on October 26, 1947, the then Dogra ruler of the State, Maharaja Hari Singh, signed the Instrument of Accession, making Jammu and Kashmir a part of India. He said the day marks a defining moment in the history of the nation and of the people of J&K. He said, October 26 is not just a date in the calendar but the foundation of J&K's Constitutional and emotional bond with India. Maharaja Hari Singh took a historic decision that secured the future of the State within the Indian Union. For years this day did not get its due recognition, but it must now be remembered with pride by every citizen. The BJP is committed to the peace, development, and dignity of every region and community of Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

Sunil Sharma elaborated that the Accession of J&K was complete, final, and irrevocable. The sacrifices of our armed forces and the people of the State who stood firm against every challenge strengthen our resolve to protect India's unity. He explained that Maharaja Hari Singh's contribution deserves to be taught to every generation, so that young people understand the history of their land and take pride in it.

Jugal Kishore Sharma stated that Accession Day reminds us of our duty to carry forward the vision of a united, peaceful, and prosperous J&K. The party cadres must take this message to every village and ward, and work to ensure that the benefits of development reach the last person in society. Let us pledge to uphold the unity and integrity of the nation at all times.

Vikram Randhawa asked the people of J&K to observe the day with enthusiasm and to remember the legacy of Maharaja Hari Singh.

Arun Sharma, Tilak Raj Gupta, Balbir Ram Rattan, Dr. Pardeep Mahotra, Naresh Singh Jasrotia, Rajesh Gupta, Brijeshwar Singh Ranma, Rakesh Pant, Dharminder Kumar, Bawa Sharma, Sakina Bano, Parduman Singh, and a large number of party activists attended the function.

Another function was organised by Samadhaan Foundation at Jagti where glowing tribute were paid to Dogra warrior Mian Dido.

Sat Sharma announced efforts to seek development and preservation of Mian Dido's birthplace under the Centre's PRASHAD Scheme.

On the occasion tribute were also paid to the region's valiant heroes and their role in preserving Jammu and Kashmir's rich historical and cultural heritage was highlighted.

Sat Sharma attended as chief guest, former Deputy Chief Minister, Dr. Nirmal Singh as guest of honour, and Jammu East, MLA Yudhvir Sethi as special guest. Samadhaan Foundation Chairperson, Pawan Sharma was also present, along with representatives, social activists and cultural enthusiasts from various districts of Jammu Division and Kashmir.

Addressing the gathering, Sat Sharma emphasised the historical significance of Mian Dido's birthplace and announced that efforts would be made to seek its development and preservation under the Central Government's PRASHAD Scheme, with the objective of promoting the site as an important heritage destination.

Yudhvir Sethi highlighted Mian Dido's enduring place in Dogra history and collective memory, reflected in folk tales, ballads and traditional songs.

Pawan Sharma called upon the younger generation to draw inspiration from the courage, patriotism and sacrifice of Mian Dido and Brigadier Rajinder Singh. He said the Foundation was committed to bringing Jammu and Kashmir's lesser-known historical heroes and cultural traditions into the mainstream through awareness, education and community participation.

He emphasised that the legacy of these heroes must extend beyond history books and inspire young people to contribute meaningfully to society and nation-building.

The programme reaffirmed Samadhaan Foundation's commitment to heritage preservation, cultural awareness and social harmony, underscoring the importance of protecting historical landmarks and passing Jammu and Kashmir's proud legacy on to future generations.

A grand function by the party was also held at Srinagar to celebrate the 79th anniversary of Jammu and Kashmir's accession to the Union of India.

The BJP leaders and workers assembled at the party office here and distributed sweets to celebrate the decision taken by Maharaja Hari Singh to accede to the Indian Union on October 26, 1947.

"It is a historic day that we celebrate. The Maharaja was a great visionary, as he felt the people of Jammu and Kashmir would have a secure future in the Union of India," BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur said.

He said the Maharaja rejected the two-nation theory and acceded to India.

"There were some elements who tried to impose the two-nation theory but failed," he added.

BJP spokespersons commemorate Jammu Kashmir Diwas and paid tribute to Maharaja and heroes of 1947.

The spokespersons expressed their profound gratitude to Maharaja Hari Singh for taking the historic decision for accession of J&K with Indian Union at a critical juncture in the history of the Sub Continent. They said that this momentous decision laid the Constitutional foundation of J&K' s relationship with India and marked a defining chapter in the region's modern history. They also acknowledged the contribution of Indian leadership particularly Sardar Patel and then RSS chief, Guru Ji who played a pivotal role in pursuing Maharaja to accede with Indian Union. They also paid glowing tribute to Brig Rajinder Singh whose courageous resistance delayed the advancing invaders. They also paid tribute to Major Somnath Sharma who laid down his life for defending Srinagar.

Shri Amar Kshatriya Rajput Sabha, Jammu celebrated the Accession Day of J&K in a grand way at Lochan Park, Purani Mandi, here under the chairmanship of Naryan Singh.

The large number of people irrespective of caste and creed were gathered at Jambu Lochan Park to pay homage to highly visionary and most popular Maharaja Hari Singh on Accession Day. Narayan Singh Chairman of Amar Kshatriya Sabha Rajput Sabha enlightened the gathering about the circumstances under which the State acceded to the Indian Union at that time and highlighted the historical perspective of Accession and talked about the future course of action to ensure more power and development for the Jammu region that has witnessed large scale discrimination at the hands of the successive Governments in the State during past 76 years.

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Jammu, observed the Accession Day of Jammu and Kashmir with an engaging programme that brought together faculty members and students to reflect on the region's history, cultural identity, diverse experiences and enduring resilience. The event highlighted the importance of understanding Jammu and Kashmir beyond prevailing perceptions and emphasised the responsibility of media students to tell the region's stories with sensitivity, accuracy and depth.

The programme began with faculty members sharing their perspectives on the day and its relevance to the region's historical and contemporary identity.

Assistant Professor Dr. Vinit Utpal provided a historical overview of Accession Day, highlighting the significant role of Maharaja Hari Singh in the accession of Jammu and Kashmir to India. He also traced the region's transformation from the period of Partition to the present, offering students an opportunity to reflect on the historical developments that have shaped its contemporary realities.

Assitant Professor Ms. Shruti Arora spoke about the perceptions surrounding Jammu and Kashmir and the many untold stories that often remain overshadowed by preconceived notions.

Teaching Associate Gulshan Kumar further elaborated on the region's history, geography and complex identity, highlighting the emotional and human dimensions of Jammu and Kashmir.