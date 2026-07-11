PATNA, July 10: Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after its candidate, Abhishek Kumar Sinha alias Bunty, announced his withdrawal from the Bankipur Assembly by-election, claiming the decision reflected the changing political mood of the constituency.

Reacting to the development, Kishor said here that the BJP which had often forced rival candidates to withdraw from electoral contests, was now facing a reversal of fortunes.

"In a democracy, no force is greater than the will of the people. Until now, the trend was that others withdrew after seeing the BJP candidate. This time, it is the BJP's candidate who has left the contest after sensing the mood of the people of Bankipur," he said.

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Kishor further claimed that despite the BJP projecting Bankipur as one of its strongest political bastions, the party was now struggling to retain its dominance in the constituency. He asserted that the electorate had already made up its mind and predicted a decisive defeat for the BJP in the by-election.

The Jan Suraaj leader also downplayed his own political stature, saying he did not even hold the standing of a village head (mukhiya) and argued that whatever momentum his campaign had gained was solely due to public support.

Reiterating his broader political objective, Kishor said his mission was to become the voice of the people and challenge the NDA government in Bihar. He added that he would continue to oppose political leaders whose "conduct, character and public image" were, in his view, questionable.

(UNI)