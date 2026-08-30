BJP calls electricity tariff hike anti-poor, unjustified

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Aug 29: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today accused Omar Abdullah-led Government of burdening the people of J&K with a 6.83 per cent increase in electricity tariffs, calling the hike "anti-poor, unjustified and a betrayal" of the promises made to voters.

Addressing a press conference here, party's J&K spokesperson Altaf Thakur said the tariff increase would further strain ordinary households, small traders, farmers and economically weaker sections already facing rising costs.

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"The people of J&K were promised relief, but instead they have been presented with a power tariff hike. Where are the promises of 200 units of free electricity, 12 free gas cylinders and other welfare guarantees?" he asked.

Thakur said the Government should have focused on ensuring affordable and reliable electricity instead of raising tariffs, arguing that any increase in the cost of the essential service would directly hit household budgets, particularly those of poor and middle-class families.

He accused the NC of making "tall promises" during the elections and said the financial burden was now being passed on to the same people who had voted for the party.

"If the Government can increase the electricity tariff by 6.83 per cent, it must also explain when and how it intends to fulfil its promises to provide relief to the people," he said.

He demanded that the Government reconsider the tariff hike and provide relief to economically weaker households.