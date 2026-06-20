NEW DELHI, Jun 20: The Congress on Saturday hit out at the government over "rapidly depleting savings due to high inflation" and said the BJP is busy "shopping" from other parties while the common person cannot afford the necessities.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that households are perishing under the weight of the Modi government's "mismanagement of the economy".

In a post on X, Kharge said, "Rapidly depleting savings due to high inflation. Unaffordability, betrayal of aspirations, inequality, fall in global credibility, youth anger galore!"

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“Retail Inflation – 16-month high. Food Inflation – 4.78%, Tomatoes vanish from plates. Medical inflation above 15%. Rupee sinking to the pits. Foreign investors shunning us. No Jobs for youth, Unemployment zooms,” Kharge said.

“BJP busy shopping from other parties, but the AAM AADMI can’t afford basic necessities!” he said. (Agencies)