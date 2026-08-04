BJP betrays trust of Jammu people, fails to fulfil promises: Sadhotra

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 3: National Conference additional general secretary and former Minister, Ajay Kumar Sadhotra today accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of misleading the people of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly those of the Jammu region, by failing to fulfil the promises it made during successive elections and during the period of its governance and influence from 2014 to 2024, including the period of gubernatorial rule, like 15 lakh to each family, 2 crore employment to the youth per year and double income of farmers in 2022.

Addressing a public meeting at Mishriwala which was organized by Kulwant Singh and Gurdev Singh in the Jammu North Assembly Constituency, Sadhotra said the BJP had secured the people's mandate on the strength of lofty promises but failed to translate them into reality during its years in power and during the extended period when it remained at the helm of affairs in the Union Territory.

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"The people of Jammu feel deceived. The BJP sought votes in the name of development, employment, good governance and equitable growth, but failed to deliver on the expectations it had itself created during the so-called 'double engine Government' period from 2014 to 2024," he said.

NC leader said that during this decade-long period, including times of direct Central rule through the Lieutenant Governor's administration, the people expected accelerated development and prompt resolution of long-pending public issues. Instead, he alleged, the region witnessed neglect on all fronts.

A large deputation of women from Asarwan Pandorian and Mishriwala met NC leader.

Responding to complaints raised by members of the deputations regarding alleged financial frauds committed by certain finance agencies, Sadhotra expressed serious concern over reports that several farmers, villagers and small investors had suffered huge financial losses after being lured by false promises of high returns.

Sadhotra talked to IGP Crime Branch of the Jammu and Kashmir Police to take immediate cognisance of the complaints, conduct a comprehensive investigation and bring those responsible to justice without delay.

Others who spoke on the occasion: Ved Parkash Sharma, Sandeep Singh Manhas, Tilak Raj Bhagat, Rachpal, Charanjeet Singh, Mangal Dass, Vishavjeet Singh and others.