BJP betrayed shopkeepers of Satwari, Nai Basti: Rishi Kilam

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 13: Veteran Social and Political Activist and National Spokesperson Youth NCP Er Rishi Kilam today strongly condemned the demolition of shops belonging to shopkeepers of Satwari and Nai Basti, alleging that the BJP has betrayed those whose livelihoods have been adversely affected.

In a press handout issued, the NCP Spokesperson said, "The BJP had given assurances to the affected shopkeepers regarding their rehabilitation and compensation, but failed to implement the commitments and orders made in their favour."

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He said, "The demolition of the shops has caused immense hardship to families dependent upon these establishments for their livelihood."

Kilam demanded that the authorities immediately take concrete steps for the rehabilitation of the affected shopkeepers and payment of legitimate compensation, instead of leaving them in distress.

He urged the BJP to stop indulging in what he termed "nautanki and frame-baazi" and instead honour its commitments to the people regarding restoration of Statehood and particularly the affected shopkeepers of Satwari and Nai Basti.