BJP betrayed both Lord Ram, Constitution: Akhilesh Yadav

LUCKNOW, July 1: Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday accused the BJP of betraying both Lord Shri Ram and the Constitution.

Referring to the alleged theft of offerings made by devotees at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Yadav said he wished that all the valuables be restored. "Whether or not the truth comes out, at least the silver should be returned, the gold should be returned, the diamonds and jewellery should be returned. The golden khadau and silver khadau should be returned," he said.

Addressing a press conference here at party headquarters on his birthday, Yadav alleged that after the electorate "saved the Constitution" in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP was now trying to weaken it by engineering defections of opposition MPs.

Yadav, who was the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh from 2012 to 2017, turned 53 on Wednesday.

"The first name of maryada (propriety) is Lord Shri Ram, and the second is the Constitution. The BJP has betrayed both. It has deceived both Lord Ram and the Constitution," Yadav said.

"The people saved the Constitution through their vote. Now the BJP wants to change the Constitution by poaching opposition MPs. This is a very serious issue," he said.

The SP chief claimed that recent developments surrounding the Ram Temple had politically exposed the BJP. "By the grace of Lord Ram, what has happened has exposed them. Lord Ram himself has revealed their true face and shown the country the right direction," Yadav said.

Alleging that the BJP was concerned about political funding, Yadav said the party feared that donations would dry up if people lost faith. "They are worried that daan and chanda (donations and contributions) may stop because these have become a major source of strength for elections. Corruption and resources have become the basis of forming governments. This poses a grave threat to democracy," he alleged.

Yadav said Lord Ram was compassionate and suggested that those responsible should voluntarily return the offerings.

"Lord Ram is so compassionate that if they (BJP) switch off the CCTV cameras and close their eyes for a little while, the offerings will automatically return. If the BJP appeals to those who have taken them, everything will come back," he said.

Claiming that the alleged wrongdoing extended beyond Uttar Pradesh, he said, "We are hearing that the links go up to Karnataka and Maharashtra. Lord Ram knows everything because all the offerings came before him."

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the BJP had hurt people's faith. "The BJP has played with the Constitution, faith and devotion. The people of this country are generous and innocent. The day when there will be no theft of Ram's wealth, that day you will see a change," he said.

When asked when he would visit the Ram Temple, Yadav reiterated his earlier stand that Lord Ram belongs to everyone, not to any political party. "I have answered this question many times. Lord Ram belongs to everyone. We believed in Lord Ram long before the BJP started claiming ownership over him. Ram Darbar has always been present in our homes and families, and we have always worshipped him," he said.

"There is no Sanatani family in India where this tradition does not exist. But today the BJP wants to decide everything: When people should visit the temple and how they should express their faith. This is not our tradition," he said.

Yadav said he would visit a temple after his party completes the Kedareshwar Dham temple (in Etawah). "We are constructing Kedareshwar Dham. Once it is completed, we will go there for darshan," he said.

The SP chief also accused the BJP of failing to develop Ayodhya in a planned manner despite getting a historic opportunity. "We also believe that the people of Ayodhya should get Ayodhya in its true form. The BJP tries to bring Hindu-Muslim issues into everything. The world has moved ahead. They had an opportunity to build Ayodhya and Prayagraj as model cities. The Samajwadi Party will compensate for this failure," he said.

Promising a comprehensive development plan for Ayodhya, Yadav said an SP government would create a modern city while preserving its heritage, traditions and culture. "We will build an Ayodhya with all modern facilities while protecting its heritage, traditions, religion and culture. The BJP has no concern for culture or heritage. For them, money is the only religion," he alleged.

Calling for communal harmony, Yadav said, "Love, compassion and brotherhood should prevail among us. India's composite culture should survive. Our Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb should become stronger." (PTI)