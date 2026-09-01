BJP Backs Medical Interns' Demand To Enhance Stipend, Seeks CM’s Personal Intervention

JAMMU, Sep 1: The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP on Tuesday extended support to MBBS interns protesting over the alleged disparity in their monthly stipend and urged Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Health and Medical Education Minister Sakina Itoo to personally intervene and resolve the issue.

The medical interns began their indefinite strike across the Union Territory on Monday, seeking a higher stipend and better working conditions.

“The BJP stands firmly with our young doctors. The government must act with sensitivity and urgency. Equal responsibility deserves fair compensation, and J-K’s young doctors deserve dignity, justice and a stipend comparable with their counterparts in other states and UTs,” party spokesperson Dr Tahir Chowdhary said in a statement here.