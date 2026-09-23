BJP Appoints State In-Charges; Smriti Irani Gets Haryana, Ram Madhav Tamil Nadu

New Delhi, Sep 23: The BJP on Wednesday appointed party in-charges and co-in-charges for all 28 states and eight Union territories, assigning Haryana and Chhattisgarh to national general secretary Smriti Irani and Tamil Nadu to party vice-president Ram Madhav.

In a reshuffle, the BJP has elevated Anil Baluni as coordinator of its communication department, which includes the party's national media cell and social media unit.

Ashish Usha Agrawal, who was recently appointed co-convenor of the BJP's national media department, has also been elevated and made its convenor, a post that Baluni held so far.

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The appointments were announced by BJP president Nitin Nabin.

According to a notification issued by the party, senior BJP leader Vinay Sahasrabuddhe will serve as the in-charge for Delhi, while Jamyang Tsering Namgyal and Darshana Jardosh will be the co-in-charges.

BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde has been made the in-charge for Uttar Pradesh, with Jagdish Patel, Medha Kulkarni, Pardeep Varma and Anand Ojha as co-in-charges.

BJP vice-president Baijayant Jay Panda has been made in-charge for Maharashtra, while Amit Malviya, Sadanand Shet Tanawade and Kamaljeet Sehrawat have been named co-in-charges.