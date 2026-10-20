BJP Appoints MLA Shagun Parihar As National Vice President Of BJYM

NEW DELHI, Oct 20: In a significant organizational rejig, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced the appointment of Jammu and Kashmir MLA Shagun Parihar as the National Vice President of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the party’s youth wing.

Shagun Parihar, who represents the Kishtwar Assembly segment, has steadily risen as a prominent young face within the party.

She is the daughter of the late RSS leader Ajit Parihar and carries a legacy of public service and sacrifice.

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Her elevation to a key national leadership position in the BJYM is being viewed as a strategic move by the party leadership to empower young, dynamic public representatives at the national level.

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