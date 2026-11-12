BJP, Apni Party, SSH strongly condemn Kulgam terror attack

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 11: J&K BJP president and Rajya Sabha (RS) MP, Sat Sharma (CA) strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Kulgam, declaring that terrorism and those sponsoring it will face an uncompromising response from India.

Addressing an organisational meeting here at Trikuta Nagar he said that Pakistan, unable to overcome its own failures and mounting internal crises, is desperately using terrorism to divert the attention of the international community. However, such desperate designs will never weaken India’s resolve or intimidate its people.

Advertisement

Sat Sharma asserted that under the strong leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, there would be no tolerance for terrorism, no safe haven for terrorists and no escape for those threatening innocent lives. He said that India’s brave security forces are fully determined and capable of hunting down every active terrorist and neutralizing the terror network to ensure the safety of citizens. He warned that anyone daring to shed the blood of innocent Indians would face the full strength of India’s security response.

The meeting was attended by BJP vice-presidents, Bharat Bhushan, Priya Sethi, Rekha Mahajan and R.S. Pathania, along with general secretary Gopal Mahajan. BJP State office bearers, district presidents, Morcha presidents, All Cells, Media, social media, and IT teams participated in the meeting.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party Jammu Province, president, Manjit Singh also strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a CRPF Check Post near Mir Bazar in Kulgam district, in which three CRPF personnel sustained injuries.

Terming the attack a cowardly and condemnable act, Manjit Singh said targeting security personnel performing their duties was a direct challenge to peace, stability and security in Jammu and Kashmir.

Shiv Sena Hindustan (SSH) Jammu and Kashmir, president, Rajesh Kesri strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a CRPF Check Post near Mir Bazar in Kulgam district.

Describing the incident as a grave attack on the country’s security apparatus, Kesri said that targeting brave security personnel who remain committed to protecting the nation and maintaining peace was an act that deserved the strongest condemnation.

Vivek Bali, State president, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), Jammu and Kashmir, strongly condemned the attack on security forces in Kulgam and expressed serious concern over the continued attempts to disturb peace and stability in the region.

Bali said that such cowardly attacks on security forces are highly condemnable and reflect the frustration of those who want to undermine peace and normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir.

Ramban MLA, Arjun Singh Raju also strongly condemned the attack on CRPF personnel in Kashmir, expressing concern over the continued cycle of violence in the UT and calling for a comprehensive approach to restore lasting peace in the region.

Expressing solidarity with the injured personnel, Raju prayed for their speedy recovery and described the attack as a cowardly act aimed at disturbing peace and stability in the Valley. Three CRPF personnel were injured in the incident and are undergoing treatment.

He alleged that Pakistan-sponsored terrorists and their over-ground workers continued to remain active in Kashmir and were attempting to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere in the region. He called for a strong response against those involved in terrorist activities.