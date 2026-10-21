BJP announces national office-bearers for Yuva Morcha

NEW DELHI, Oct 20 : The BJP announced national office-bearers for the party's Yuva Morcha on Tuesday, appointing seven youth leaders as national vice-presidents and three others as national general secretaries.

BJP Yuva Morcha president and Vadodara MP Hemang Joshi announced the names of the newly appointed functionaries of the party's youth wing.

"As per the directive of the Bharatiya Janata Party national president Nitin Nabin, the following members are being appointed as national office-bearers of BJP Yuva Morcha and (given) other responsibilities," Joshi said in a statement.

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These appointments will come into effect immediately, he added.

Jammu and Kashmir MLA Shagun Parihar and West Bengal MLA Soumen Karfa are among the seven leaders appointed as the national vice-presidents. Others are Nikhil Mani Tiwari from Uttar Pradesh, Arvind Damani from Nagaland, Maloth Komali Naik from Telangana, Rajendra Singh from Bihar, and Bhupendra Nag from Chhattisgarh.

Those appointed as the national general secretaries are Arpita Aparajita Badjena from Odisha, Harsh Vardhan Singh from Uttar Pradesh and Mitta Vamshi Krishna from Andhra Pradesh.

Biswajit Khound from Assam, Ashish Jhala from Madhya Pradesh, Sayali Raghunath Kulkarni from Maharashtra, Himanshu Sharma from Rajasthan, Sardar Armaanjot Brar from Punjab, Aman Yadav from Jharkhand and Rahul Jha from Bihar will serve as the national secretaries.

Vineet Vats Tyagi from Uttar Pradesh has been appointed national treasurer, while Devvrat Singh Rajawat from Rajasthan was assigned the role of national joint treasurer.

Himanshu Yadav from Bihar has been made the national media in-charge of the BJP Yuva Morcha, while Shivani Singh and Vishu Basoya, both from Delhi, and Atul Thakur from Himachal Pradesh were appointed as co-in-charges.

According to the BJP, Apurva Singh from Delhi will serve as the Yuva Morcha's social media in-charge and Manvendra Chauhan from Bihar as co-in-charge. (PTI)