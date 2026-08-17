BJP Announces Major Organisational Reshuffle; Ram Madhav, Tariq Mansoor Among New National Vice Presidents

NEW DELHI, Aug 17: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday announced a major reorganisation of its national organisational structure, with BJP National President Nitin Nabin approving a series of key appointments with immediate effect.

According to a press release issued by the BJP Central Office, the party has appointed 13 National Vice Presidents as part of the organisational revamp. The newly appointed National Vice Presidents include former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia, former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat, Ram Madhav, Baijayant Jay Panda, D. Purandeshwari, Rekha Verma, Varshaben Narendrabhai Doshi, Bharti Pravin Pawar, Manpreet Singh Badal, Lal Singh Arya, M. Nagaraja, Tariq Mansoor and Madhuchandra Kar.

In a significant organisational decision, B.L. Santhosh has been retained as National General Secretary (Organisation). Shivprakash and Saudan Singh have been appointed as National Joint General Secretaries (Organisation).

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The party has also appointed Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal, Biplab Kumar Deb, Smriti Irani, Satish Poonia, Gajendra Patel, Harish Dwivedi and Sanjay Bhatia as National General Secretaries.

New National Secretaries Appointed

The BJP has appointed Pradip Varma, Jagdish Ishwarbhai Patel, Sandeep Pathak, Phangnon Konyak, Kavita Patidar, K. Surendran, Bhola Singh, Sangeeta Yadav, Anil Antony, M. Venkateshan, Manoj Tigga, Siddharth Shambhu, Swadesh Singh, Mriganka Deo Barman, Rohan Gupta and Jal Prakash as National Secretaries.

In another key financial appointment, Piyush Goyal has been named the party’s National Treasurer, while Rajesh Mangal has been appointed National Joint Treasurer.

Key Organisational Assignments

The party has also announced several important organisational responsibilities. Tarun Chugh has been appointed Central Office In-charge, while Mahendra Pandey will serve as Central Office Secretary.

For the North-East region, Sambit Patra has been appointed North-East Coordinator, with Rajiv Babbar named as North-East Joint Coordinator.

Vishnu Datt Sharma has been appointed All Cells Coordinator, while Rituraj Sinha and Vishnu Vardhan Reddy will serve as Joint Coordinators.

New Morcha Presidents Announced

As part of the organisational restructuring, the BJP has also announced new presidents for its various Morchas.

Dr. Hemang Joshi will head the Yuva Morcha, while Roop Kumari Choudhary will lead the Mahila Morcha.

Amarpal Maurya has been appointed President of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) Morcha, Bansilal Gurjar will head the Kisan Morcha, and Shivesh Kumar Ram will lead the Scheduled Castes (SC) Morcha.

The Scheduled Tribes (ST) Morcha will be headed by Dr. Mannalal Rawat, while Kunwar Basit Ali has been appointed President of the Minority Morcha.

Media and Digital Communication Teams Reconstituted

The BJP has also revamped its media and digital communication teams as part of efforts to strengthen the party’s public outreach.

Anil Baluni has been appointed Media Convenor, while Ashish Usha Agrawal, Pradeep Bhandari and Siddharth Yadav have been appointed Media Co-Convenors.

For the party’s digital outreach and social media operations, Deepak Mhaskey has been appointed Social Media Convenor, with Priti Gandhi and Shivanand Dwivedi appointed as Social Media Co-Convenors.

The BJP said that all the appointments approved by National President Nitin Nabin will take effect immediately.

The latest organisational reshuffle is aimed at assigning fresh responsibilities to senior leaders and strengthening the party’s organisational machinery, coordination and outreach across different states and key regions of the country.

The appointments also bring several experienced political leaders into important organisational positions as the BJP seeks to further consolidate its organisational network and strengthen its presence at the national and state levels. (KNC)