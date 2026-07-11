BJP announces agitation over job outsourcing in J&K

NC’s statehood campaign eyewash: Sharma

Irfan Tramboo

Srinagar, July 10: Leader of Opposition (LoP) Sunil Sharma today announced a J&K-wide agitation against the National Conference (NC)-led Government over the outsourcing of jobs, alleging that the policy was depriving deserving youth of employment opportunities.

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He also dismissed the Government's proposed protest for the restoration of Statehood at Jantar Mantar as an "eyewash" aimed at diverting attention from its failures.

Addressing a press conference here, Sharma said the BJP would launch a mass agitation, beginning with a gherao of the Civil Secretariat in the coming days before taking the movement to every district of J&K.

He claimed that Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had himself acknowledged that around 25,000 jobs had been provided through outsourcing, alleging that the policy was depriving deserving youth of regular employment opportunities.

Calling outsourcing "a backdoor appointment" and "a scam", Sharma alleged that jobs were being distributed to National Conference workers and their relatives, while meritorious candidates were being sidelined.

"There is anger among the youth against the NC Government. Deserving candidates are being pushed aside while jobs are being given to party workers through outsourcing," he alleged.

Escalating his attack, Sharma blamed the Abdullah family for the situation in the Union Territory, alleging that it had always "exploited the poor of J&K" and was now depriving young people of jobs.

The LoP also accused the Omar Abdullah-led Government of institutionalising corruption since assuming office.

He alleged that ministers had turned transfers into an "industry" for making money and claimed that the Government was functioning only to facilitate corruption.

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"The NC has a one-point programme-to run the Government for corruption, mint money and distribute it among officers and ministers, with one share going to the family exchequer," Sharma alleged.

Turning to the Government's campaign for the restoration of Statehood, Sharma dismissed the proposed protest at Jantar Mantar as "another drama" intended to shield the Government from public scrutiny.

"The NC Government should be held accountable for failing to fulfil its promises, but instead it is staging another drama in the name of Statehood. The protest is an eyewash meant to hide its failures," he alleged.

He further accused the Government of "using the issue of Statehood to loot J&K", while maintaining that the BJP remained committed to restoring Statehood.

"The people of J&K know that the BJP does what it says. The BJP will restore Statehood," Sharma asserted.

Sharma also questioned Abdullah over what he described as a series of unfulfilled commitments, recalling his Independence Day speech in 2025 in which he had announced a signature campaign for the restoration of Statehood.

"One year has passed. What happened to that campaign?" Sharma asked.

He also referred to the National Conference's 2024 Assembly election promises, alleging that the party had failed to deliver on its assurances of free LPG cylinders, free ration, one lakh jobs and 200 units of free electricity.

Sharma said the BJP would continue its agitation until justice was ensured for unemployed youth and the outsourcing policy was withdrawn.