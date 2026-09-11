BJP announces 4 'Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatras'; Nitin Nabin to flag off first on Sep 18

Chandigarh, Sep 11: The BJP will take out four statewide 'Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatras' in Punjab to mobilise people across all 117 Assembly constituencies and turn the fight against drugs into a mass public movement, party state unit chief Kewal Singh Dhillon announced on Friday.

Dhillon said that BJP chief Nitin Nabin will flag off the first yatra on September 18 from Ekta Sthal, Madhopur, Sujanpur in Pathankot.

Dhillon further informed that the yatras, under the tagline "Bhajpa Da Naara, Nasha Mukauna Saara", will focus on three major challenges confronting Punjab today: "The growing drugs menace, deteriorating law and order, and corruption at every level of governance, from the tehsil and police station to the Chief Minister's Office."

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Notably, the BJP plans to contest all 117 assembly seats in the Punjab assembly polls.

Dhillon, who was flanked by BJP national vice president Manpreet Singh Badal, other senior leaders Sunil Jakhar and Ashwani Sharma, emphasised that it is not merely an anti-drug yatra, but an attempt to confront the grave threat that drugs pose to Punjab's culture, values and the proud identity of the land of the Gurus.

Asserting that the drug problem is tearing families apart, particularly causing immense pain to mothers and sisters, Dhillon noted that the crisis was pushing Punjab's youth, traditionally known for their contribution to the armed forces, sports and nation-building, towards addiction, fuelling crime, violence and gang-related activities, worsening the law-and-order situation, and imposing a heavy financial burden on families forced into debt or to sell their land and assets for treatment.

Sharing further details, Dhillon announced that the first yatra, flagged off by Nabin from Madhopur, Sujanpur, in Pathankot, will conclude in Jalandhar. It will pass through the Assembly constituencies of Sujanpur, Pathankot, Bhoa, Dina Nagar, Gurdaspur, Qadian, Sri Hargobindpur, Batala, Fatehgarh Churian, Dera Baba Nanak, Ajnala, Raja Sansi, Attari, Amritsar West, Amritsar Central, Amritsar South, Amritsar East, Amritsar North, Majitha, Jandiala, and Baba Bakala.

This yatra will also cover the assembly constituencies of Tarn Taran, Khadoor Sahib, Khem Karan, Patti, Ferozepur City, Guru Har Sahai, Ferozepur Rural, Zira, Sultanpur Lodhi, Bholath, Kapurthala, Nakodar, Shahkot, and Jalandhar Cantt.

The second yatra will commence from Sri Fatehgarh Sahib on September 19 and will also conclude at Jalandhar. It will traverse the Assembly Constituencies of Samrala, Payal, Khanna, Amloh, Fatehgarh Sahib, Bassi Pathana, Dera Bassi, SAS Nagar, Kharar, Chamkaur Sahib, Ropar, Anandpur Sahib, Garhshankar, Chabbewal, Hoshiarpur, Sham Chaurasi, Dasuya, Mukerian, Urmar, Adampur, Balachaur, Nawanshahr, Banga, and Phagwara.

The third yatra will start from Fazilka on September 20 at Sadiqi Border, concluding in Jalandhar. It will cover the Assembly Constituencies of Fazilka, Balluana, Abohar, Jalalabad, Sri Muktsar Sahib, Malout, Gidderbaha, Jaito, Kotkapura, Faridkot, Bagha Purana, Nihal Singh Wala, Dharamkot, Moga, Jagraon, Raikot, Dakha, Malerkotla, Amargadh, Gill, Sahnewal, and Ludhiana Urban.

The fourth yatra will begin from Talwandi Sabo on September 21, concluding in Jalandhar, and will pass through the Assembly Constituencies of Talwandi Sabo, Maur, Rampura Phul, Bhucho Mandi, Bathinda Rural, Bathinda Urban, Mansa, Sardulgarh, Budhlada, Bhadaur, Barnala, Mehal Kalan, Dhuri, Sangrur, Sunam, Dirba, Lehra, Shutrana, Nabha, Patiala Rural, Patiala Urban, Sanaur, and Rajpura.

On Thursday, BJP national general secretary and Punjab affairs in-charge Satish Poonia held a series of meetings with senior party leaders here to review preparations for the yatra. (Agencies)