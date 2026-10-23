BJP always recognizes dedication of its cadre: Sat

Party honours Ashok Koul

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 22: J&K BJP president and Rajya Sabha (RS) MP, Sat Sharma, CA has said that the Bharatiya Janata Party has always recognised, respected and honoured the dedication, commitment and selfless services of its leaders and workers who contribute towards strengthening the organisation and advancing its ideology.

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Sat Sharma was addressing a party programme organised at Nowgam, near here, in honour of former BJP J&K general secretary (Org), Ashok Koul. Koul on the occasion was honoured in recognition of his dedicated services, organisational commitment and significant contribution towards strengthening the party across Jammu and Kashmir.

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Leader of Opposition, Sunil Sharma, BJP general secretaries, Mohammad Anwar Khan and Gopal Mahajan, J&K Waqf Board Chairperson, Dr. Darakhshan Andrabi, MLA, RS Pathania and several other senior party leaders were present on the occasion.

Sat Sharma, while speaking, said that the BJP is an organisation where dedication, discipline, sincerity and commitment to ideology are valued above personal ambitions and positions.

Unlike parties driven by individuals or families, the BJP draws its real strength from dedicated workers who serve the organisation with honesty and commitment. Every worker, irrespective of position, receives due recognition and respect for sincere contributions.

Sat Sharma said that tireless efforts of Ashok Koul, his vast experience and disciplined working style have played an important role in expanding the BJP's organisational network and strengthening its grassroot presence across Jammu and Kashmir.

Leader of Opposition, Sunil Sharma said that the felicitation reflected the BJP's organisational culture of acknowledging dedication, loyalty and selfless service.

He said that Ashok Koul had worked tirelessly under challenging circumstances, guided countless workers and contributed significantly towards strengthening the party's organisational structure.

Expressing gratitude for the honour, Ashok Koul complimented the party leadership, senior functionaries and workers for their affection, cooperation and support throughout his organisational journey. He reiterated his commitment to the party's ideology and urged workers to maintain unity, discipline and dedication while continuing to serve society and strengthen the organisation.

Koul exuded confidence that BJP will fare well in next Assembly poll in Kashmir and also increase its vote percentage considerably.

He said prior to 2014 party has one district unit in Kashmir and now it has three district units. The party has reached to grass root level in Kashmir during last 14 years and it will be further strengthened in coming days.

He said it is the reflection of the hard work put by BJP cadre that today such a large gathering has participated in this programme.