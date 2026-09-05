BJP alleges 'paper loot' in exams held to fill forest rangers' posts

NEW DELHI, Sept 5: The BJP on Saturday alleged a "paper loot" in the exams conducted for filling the posts of assistant conservators of forest and forest range officers in Jharkhand, and demanded answers from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, party spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi claimed that a probe into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment exams in Jharkhand has brought to light that changes were made in the answer scripts after breaking into the strong room.

The investigation conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has revealed "startling facts" that expose the "true reality" of the Congress-led INDIA bloc's stance on student interests, he said.

Advertisement

"During the investigation into the exams conducted for filling the posts of assistant conservators of forest and forest range officers, facts have emerged that changes were made in the question papers (answer scripts) after breaking into the strong room where they were kept," Trivedi said.

"It was not a case of paper leak. It was a case of paper loot," the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said, asking Gandhi, "Who gave this 'loot ki choot' (licence to loot)?"

"At the very least, Rahul Gandhi should reveal this, given that several of his party leaders hold prominent ministerial positions in the Jharkhand government," Trivedi said.

The Congress is part of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led Government in the state.

The BJP spokesperson also took on the Congress's allies, questioning their "deafening silence" on the issue.

"It seems that all the political parties that were roaring and clamouring in Delhi over the examination issue have now turned into Rahul Gandhi's three monkeys. They can see nothing while sitting with their eyes closed, hear nothing while sitting with their ears covered and say nothing sitting with their hands over their mouths," he said. (PTI)