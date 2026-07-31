BJP Alleges Human Rights Violations By Pakistan In PoJK, Urges Global Community To End Silence

JAMMU, July 31: The BJP alleged on Friday that serious human rights violations are occurring in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), accused Pakistan of targeting civilians and urged the international community and Jammu and Kashmir political parties to speak out against the alleged atrocities.

The BJP said Pakistan's security forces are targeting civilians, including women and children, in PoJK and alleged that the global community has failed to respond.

"The situation has deteriorated in PoJK significantly. Innocent civilians, including women and children, are allegedly being targeted, but unfortunately the international leadership and organisations have remained silent," Jammu and Kashmir BJP spokesperson Dr Tahir Chowdhary told a press conference here.

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Flanked by other party spokesperson Dr Abhijeet Singh Jasrotia, he alleged that videos circulating from PoJK showed residents appealing for international intervention and questioned why regional political parties, including the National Conference, People's Democratic Party and Congress, had not condemned the alleged incidents.

"I ask the leaders of these parties why they are not speaking openly against the atrocities being committed on the people of PoJK," he said. Reiterating the BJP's stand that PoJK is an integral part of India, Chowdhary claimed that an increasing number of people in the region identified with India after witnessing development on the Indian side of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The people of PoJK openly raise slogans in favour of India and express their desire to reunite with India. This growing inclination towards India has created fear within Pakistan's establishment," he said.

He alleged Pakistan was attempting to suppress such sentiments by restricting access to essential supplies, including food and medicines. He asserted the BJP remained committed to the reunification of PoJK with India.

Jasrotia, while recalling the events surrounding the 1947 conflict in Mirpur, alleged that many civilians suffered during the tribal invasion backed by Pakistan and criticised the political leadership of the time over decisions related to the conflict.

Referring to recent developments, he alleged that civilians in PoJK continue to face violence despite being unarmed and claimed that Pakistani forces recently shot a young political activist.

"The international community should take note of the alleged human rights violations in PoJK and ensure that the voices of the affected people are heard," Jasrotia said.

He also criticised leaders of the National Conference and PDP, including Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, alleging they remained silent over the reported incidents in PoJK.

The BJP leaders said the party would continue to raise the issue in all forums and reiterated that it stands with the people of PoJK.