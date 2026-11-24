NEW DELHI, Nov 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he was extremely delighted that the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) returned to the NDA and was confident that the coalition will emerge as the preferred choice of the people of Punjab.

The BJP and SAD on Tuesday announced their alliance for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections, describing it as a "national and emotional" pact.

"Putting Punjab and the welfare of Punjabis first! I am extremely delighted that the Shiromani Akali Dal returns to the NDA family and that too on the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji," Modi said in a post on 'X'.