BJP agenda is to realise dream of Pt Prem Nath Dogra: Chug

WC adopts political resolution, pledges to form next Govt

Avtar Bhat

KATRA, Mar 7: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary and incharge UTs of J&K and Ladakh, Tarun Chug today said that the agenda of his party is to realise the dream of Sher-e-Duggar and founder of Praja Parishad Movement, Pt Prem Nath Dogra who was deceived by National Conference in late fifties.

Addressing the BJP’s two -day Working Committee meet on concluding day here today, Chug said the then National Conference Government headed by Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah betrayed the late leader by disqualifying all the nomination papers filed by his candidates for the Assembly seats. This was a turning point in the history of Jammu and Kashmir and it gave birth to Praja Parishad movement and later late Jana Sangh founder, Dr Shyama Prasad Mookherjee also who laid down his life for ending injustice faced by the nationalist people of J&K.

He said now the Government led by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has laid a solid base and the discrimination faced by the nationalist people in J&K has to end now to which his party is fully committed. Chug said after achieving many milestones in J&K it is the duty of the party to work with more dedication and spirit so that the next Government in the State will be formed by BJP and every party men should take a solemn pledge for the same.

While speaking on the delimitation of Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies, Chug said BJP is open to public views in this regard and the final views will be made after the due deliberations by keeping in view the topography and implications of census.

The BJP national leader said that the people from the entire nation have an emotional bond with J&K and they have sacrificed their precious lives for the unity and integrity of this region with country. He said the former Chief Minister, Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah ditched every community of J&K and now it is the high time that all historical blunders are undone and onus for this lies on the shoulders of BJP activists.

He said when Narendra Modi took oath of office for first time in 2014 he said that his Government is dedicated to poor people of this country and he took some revolutionary steps for the development of the nation and rid it from the ‘corrupt and misrule’ of the Congress by increasing its status in the comity of nations.

Earlier, party adopted the political resolution which was presented by BJP chief spokesperson Sunil Sethi.

Resolution read “Jammu and Kashmir BJP resolves to adhere to positive politics for the welfare of the public and to expose the negative politics of other political parties in the UT of J&K who have been exploiting the gullible population of J&K by making the false and anti national statements. It also thanked the Modi Government for the unprecedented development pace with Atma Nirbhar stance as well as the strong resolve shown to fight the Pandemic. It complimented the Government and public for successful conduct of DDC elections, benefits to STs, exercise on Delimitation, medicare centres, other infrastructure and mega Hydel projects, firm response given to China and Pakistan and steps taken to improve tourism and restoration of 4G. It appreciated Farm laws, labour law reforms and comprehensive Union Budget

Resolution was endorsed by MP Jugal Kishore Sharma who provided further detailed insight on it and reaffirmed that it is only the Modi Government which has strengthened national stance both on the borders as well as inside the society.

Former MP, Shamsher Singh Manhas seconded the resolution. He talked in depth on the development issues covered in the resolution. He stressed that under Modi Government crucial sectors like Health, Education, Technical Education, Industry etc are being given major boost in J&K.

Resolution was adopted after including recommendations from BJP delegates with detailed discussions on the issues contained in the draft.

While initiating the discussions on the Delimitation Commission former Minister and BJP general secretary, Sunil Sharma kept his party’s view in front of the members. Party leader, Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo suggested reservation for ethnically cleansed Kashmiri Pandits on the pattern of Puducharry Assembly, sources said. He suggested five seats should be reserved for them while five seats be reserved for women of the society.

He was strongly supported by Kishtwar district president of the party Pradeep Parihar while BJP leader and former MLC Ajay Bharti also demanded reservation for the community in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, sources said.

However, speaking on the issue in his presidential address BJP president Ravinder Raina said every thing will be done by Delimitation Commission as per the Constitution. Everyone can put their demand before the Commission as they deem fit. He said that they should also give their representation to two MPs and also meet the Delimitation Commission when it visits the UT.

He complimented Prime Minister, Narendra Modi for effective management of COVID-19 and the emergence of India as world leader in coming out of troubled times. He acclaimed the dedicated effort of BJP activists from J&K who risked their own lives to help those in need from J&K.

He exhorted the partymen that before going home from here every BJP leader must take pledge that the party will form the next Government in J&K and the Chief Minster will also be from BJP.

BJP Seh-Prabhari Ashish Sood, national secretary, Dr. Narinder Singh, former State presidents, Dr. Nirmal Singh (former Dy. CM), Shamsher Singh Manhas (former MP), Ashok Khajuria (former MLC), Jugal Kishore Sharma (MP) and Sat Sharma (former Minister), general secretary (Org.), Ashok Kaul and other senior leaders of party addressed the meeting.

Party vice-presidents Yudhvir Sethi, Shakti Parihar, Anuradha Charak, Pawan Khjuria, Sofi Yusuf, Sham Sharma, general secretaries, Sunil Sharma, Vibodh Gupta and Dr Devinder Kumar Manyal, headquarter Incharge Priya Sethi, party secretaries, office bearers, Executive Body, special invitees, former MLAs, former MLCs, DDC chairpersons, DDC vice-chairpersons and other senior party leaders including Dr Pardeep Mahotra media incharge participated in the meeting.

Ashish Sood, BJP co -incharge J&K said the BJP leaders have to take the resolution and other messages from this meeting to the ground activist as they were the people responsible to implement the party policies. He also spoke on the importance of Farm Laws. He stated that they are absolutely necessary to improve the condition of farming and the farmers in India while presenting all the relevant facts and figures. He said that India cannot be fully developed without developing the farming sector.

Dr. Narinder Singh spoke on the concept of Atma Nirbhar Bharat and the achievements and importance of Modi II Government. He stressed that Modi Government has proved to be Government of common masses while stating achievements of Modi Government in every sector.

Dr. Nirmal Singh spoke on the importance of the Working Committee meeting in taking the policies and the message of party’s top leadership to the ground level activists.

Ashok Kaul discussed the organizational matters and presented details of the National Executive Body meet. He provided the details of forthcoming party programmes. He also provided insight on various issues covered in BJP’s National Executive Body meeting recently conducted at Delhi.

Party’s district presidents from all districts of J&K and Morcha State presidents presented the reporting of various development and organizational activities done by the party activists.

Earlier, newly elected DDC Chairpersons and Vice-Chairpersons were honoured on the occasion.

General secretary, Devinder Manyal conducted the proceedings of meeting, while vote of thanks was delivered by Headquarter Incharge Priya Sethi. Office Secretary Tilak Raj Gupta read the minutes of last meeting.

The Working Committee meeting was managed by Management Committee team under its Incharge general secretary Vibodh Gupta along with Co-Incharge Arvind Gupta.