NEW DELHI, Nov 6: The BJP on Friday accused the Congress of playing "fraud politics" under Rahul Gandhi's leadership and said it will "eventually" run its course and get its "comeuppance".

This came after the Supreme Court issued a contempt notice to all office-bearers of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) over a social media post targeting Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, observing that the independence of the judiciary is not a matter of "political convenience".

Reacting to the development, BJP Kerala unit president Rajeev Chandrasekhar said in a post on X, "Fraud politics, politics of gaslighting – this is (the) only thing that Rahul Gandhi's Congress does."

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"That will eventually run its course and get its comeuppance and consequences. As this attempt by Cong Keralam to intimidate and gaslight the Supreme Court shows," Chandrasekhar added.

Reacting to certain remarks by the CJI, the Congress' Kerala unit wrote in a post on X on October 12, "Dear Surya Kant, if law and order is not your domain, resign now. We will find your replacement who can handle it."

The controversial post was subsequently deleted from the Kerala BJP's official X account as it drew sharp criticism on social media and from the BJP.

In a statement, KPCC president Sunny Joseph said the person responsible for posting the controversial message against the CJI on the party's official X account had been removed from the charge.

Joseph said the post was made without the knowledge, consent or consultation of the KPCC leadership, assuring, "The KPCC will examine the circumstances under which such a post was made," he said. (Agencies)